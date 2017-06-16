From magicians to sport tournaments, fireworks, food festivals and fancy dress, we have dozens of fab ideas to excite and entertain everyone! Starting with this A-Z…

A is for… Abracadabra!

Consider hiring a magician for your wedding reception. If you’re thinking it’ll be too much like a child’s birthday party with rabbits and top hats, then think again! Many magicians perform mind illusions and close-up personal magic tricks, which can be specifically tailored to complement your event, and are certain to captivate all your guests.

B is for… Burlesque

A vintage or retro themed wedding is the perfect setting for a sophisticated scene of burlesque dancing! Flamboyant costumes and some old school music is a fantastically fun introduction to the wedding reception and evening celebrations!

C is for… Casino

Place bets and try your luck at your very own Vegas-style casino! This works as a great icebreaker because guests will be able to mingle and interact with each other as they play. While the money may not be real, the entertainment is priceless and your guests are guaranteed to have a fun filled evening!

D is for… Dressing-up box

Nothing’s easier than having a dressing-up box to delve into during the reception evening! After all it isn’t just kids who love dressing up! A dressing-up box can work to whatever budget and any theme you may have. If you can, why not incorporate a photobooth so your guests can capture their creative outfits?!

E is for… Edible treats

Self confessed sweet tooth? Love fine dining and good honest food? Why not create your day around a foodie theme?! Create a fairground atmosphere with sweet stalls and candy floss or perhaps a movie theme with buckets of popcorn or pick ‘n’ mix! Alternatively, you could have a dessert or sweetie bar where guests have the opportunity to DIY their own Eton mess?! To be satisfied by savoury offerings, enlist the help of some street food market vendors and catering companies to put on a festival of international cuisine to give your guests taste sensations that won’t be forgotten!

F is for… Fireworks

For a spectacular finale to a wonderful day why not organise a choreographed fireworks display?! These are perfect for celebrations and will leave a lasting impression no doubt! To add to the firework fun, give your guests sparklers instead of favours to take home. These can be used in the evening for some beautiful photo opportunities, too – try having a sparkler send-off when you and your new hubby leave the party!

G is for… Garden games

Outdoor games are a simple and no-fuss way of keeping everyone entertained for hours if you can get the weather right! Whether this is a rodeo bull, a chessboard or a massive game of Jenga, participants and spectators alike are sure to get a laugh out of them!

H is for… Having a laugh

Turn your venue into a comedy club and hire a stand-up comedian for the evening entertainment. With so many comedians to choose from, you’re guaranteed to find something that will have you guests in stitches.

I is for… Illustrations

Having artists and caricaturists at your wedding will really involve everyone. This also means that you and your guests will have some brilliant and truly unique souvenirs to take home.

J is for… Jukebox

Chosen a retro wedding theme? Hire a jukebox! They can come pre-loaded with songs or can easily be uploaded with your own favourites. This will be loved by everyone and a fantastic centre piece for your reception!

K is for… Keepsake

Creating a keepsake can be a great alternative form of entertainment. Ask your guests to bring something to the reception that can be used to make a time capsule that can be cherished and reopened at a chosen anniversary. This will be enjoyable and personal for you and your guests as you recover old (and hopefully not too embarrassing) stories and memories together.

L is for… Lookalikes

It’s unlikely that any celebs will be gracing your wedding with their presence, but just because you can’t party with the A-listers, doesn’t mean you can’t pretend! Hiring lookalikes will give your reception an interesting twist that your guests will love photographing.

M is for… Mixology

Mixology bartenders will not only serve up amazing cocktails for your guests, but will also give a fascinating performance. Expect swirling bottles, ingredients flying through the air and incredibly tasty drinks. Alternatively, create your own cocktail menu! Why not choose one to represent the bride and another of the groom’s favourite?! Have these as a welcome drink to your reception and see whose of the two is loved the most!

N is for… Nightclub

If you and your h2b are party animals at heart, why not turn your evening do into a proper night out? Take inspiration from your favourite nightclubs and provide guests with neon glowsticks and wristbands as they dance under strobe lights. Just don’t forget a VIP area for tired dancers who need a sit down!

O is for… Open mic

For a budget-savvy entertainment idea, why not let your guests entertain you by turning your venue into an open-mic night? If you have musical friends, they’ll be happy to perform and it will give everyone the chance to be involved in your day.

P is for… Photobooth

Photobooth’s are so incredibly popular at weddings now and for good reason! This cost effective form of entertainment will provide your guests will all the props and dress up costumes they will need to create the silliest photos! Why not have a competition too?! The results are sure to make everyone laugh and make fabulous wedding souvenirs or used for Thank you cards!

Q is for… Quiz night

Quiz nights are a great option if your guests don’t all know each other well. Whether you choose a pub style quiz or create your own bespoke one about you and the groom, bring the families together and their competitive side!

R is for… Requests

There’s no better way of making sure your guests are entertained than by asking them what they want too! Why not ask them for their song suggestions prior to the wedding! If you’re having a DJ, give them song requests early enough to avoid disappointment.

S is for… Surprises

Hopefully there won’t be any nasty surprises on the day, but a planned surprise for your guests will definitely be a memorable moment of the day. This could be anything from waiters who suddenly burst into song to a full on flashmob! Get creative with what you do and it’s guaranteed to be a talking point!

T is for… Tournament

If you’re having a summer wedding and your venue has a large outdoor space, create a sports tournament for your guests to take part in. From mini golf to table tennis or five-a-side, this is the perfect occasion to get the adults taking part in some games! This activity will get everyone mingling and will be loved by both adults and kids!

U is for… Unicycle

You could create a circus-themed wedding with top performances for you and your guests to watch. You could even try out a few tricks for yourself! Circus performers will not only keep the kids entertained but will guarantee some laughs from the adults, too.

V is for… Video

Hired video cameras are great entertainment for wedding receptions as they can be handed out to your guests, who can film whatever they like! The footage can later be edited to create a wedding film with a truly personal touch.

W is for… Wine tasting

If you’re a wine connoisseur or would like to be, a tasting session is great for a sophisticated adult only wedding reception with a smaller number of guests!

X is for… X Factor

Particularly gifted or musical family members? You may just have enough acts to put on your very own wedding day X-Factor style event! Form bands, sing a duet or sing karaoke solo – how ever your guests wish to perform, engage in some light hearted competition and musical fun – this would make one hell of a wedding video!

Y is for… Yodelling

Want something really different? Hire a yodeller for your wedding reception! These performances can be really fast-paced and energetic, bound to put a unique twist on your wedding evening. Some of your guests may even decide to have a go themselves?!

Z is for… Zoo

If you and your h2b have a passion for animals, then a petting zoo could be the perfect outdoor attraction on your wedding day. If you’re marrying at a farm venue, ask the owners permission to set up an area for the guests to feed and pet the friendliest animals. This will make for some gorgeous photo opportunities!