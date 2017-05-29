The View from The Shard, London’s highest viewing platform, has assigned an official ‘Ring Leader’ to coordinate exclusive engagements for those wanting to pop the question 800ft above London!

Since the attraction opened four years ago, there has been a 100% yes rate. Demand for proposals at The View from The Shard have continued to soar, thanks to the attraction’s romantic location and 360-degree panoramic views, set high above the city’s skyline…

Newly appointed Ring Leader, Kate Macdonald shares 5 TOP tips to help hopeful grooms/brides to be for the big proposal!

Watch those metal detectors

From visiting attractions to passing through airports, you can’t escape the metal detector! Make sure you place the ring in a safe compartment of your bag before getting a full frisk and revealing the big secret in your back pocket.

Music and me

Nailing the playlist to your proposal can make the difference between an emotion-filled personal setting, or a cliché one-size-fits-all disaster. Strike the right balance between cheese and romance to really capture the moment and make it more personal to you and your other half.

Prep is key

If you’re organising a surprise proposal then make sure to prep everyone involved. It’s hard enough not spoiling the special moment yourself without having an organiser blow your cover. At View from The Shard, we ask for a photograph of you and your partner so we can spot you on arrival and make sure to give you the extra special treatment which our engagement package provides.

Capture it

One thing we repeatedly hear is how couples wish they had caught the moment on camera. With the age of Instagram and Facebook upon us, make sure you go that extra mile and arrange a professional photographer (we use our in-house photographer) to really rack up the likes!

Simple touches

A few tweaks and plans here and there go really far and show you’ve thought of everything. At View from The Shard, we always ensure our proposals take place on the north side so that when those lift doors open on level 69, there is a romantic pathway of rose petals and candles awaiting the happy couple.