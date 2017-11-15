How Worthwhile Are Wedding Fairs And Which Ones Are The Best To Visit?!

Wedding Ideas Deputy Editor and bride-to-be Becci, talks us through some of the best free wedding planning tools, National wedding fairs NOT to be missed and why they could seriously help YOU plan your big day!

While looking online, pining your favourite photographs on Pinterest and tearing out images from magazines is a fantastic way to collate your thoughts and ideas, heading to wedding fairs will give you a taste of how each element of a wedding can really look.

From florists to bridal boutiques and cake makers to wedding planners, attending wedding fairs will allow you see things first hand, get your creative juices flowing and give you a glimpse of what is out there.

Where are the best wedding fairs?

For me, heading to some of the bigger wedding shows in London is always alot of fun. My favourite wedding fair so far has been A Most Curious Wedding Fair, which takes place in both London and Norwich. The variety of stands are the best i’ve seen and I found so many ideas for decorations and details.

“The National Wedding Show and Bliss Wedding Shows are brilliant wedding fairs to visit, with both stands and a catwalk displaying beautiful bridal gowns.”

The National Asian Wedding Show takes place in London in November, showcasing the perfect venue, outfit and details for a traditional Asian Wedding.

At the bigger wedding fairs there is such a huge variety of suppliers, each with totally different styles, and you really can spend the whole day there pouring over all of the wedding prettiness! If you are heading to one of them with your bridesmaids why not make a day (or weekend) of it? Stopping for lunch or heading out for cocktails afterwards…

“Take lots of photographs and pick up business cards from you favourite suppliers so you can see more of their designs on their websites and social media.”

Just be wary, if you aren’t getting married near to where the supplier is based they may charge you for travel or delivery and some suppliers (florists in particular) won’t be able to deliver and help you set up if they feel it’s too far. Thats where local shows come into their own. They can be a fantastic place to meet suppliers that are based close to where you will be getting married.

Stay Local

Social media is a great place to find local wedding fairs and once you start looking you’ll soon realise that you could probably attend a wedding fair at least once a month if you want to. If you find a supplier you really like check how far they will travel and, if you have chosen one, be sure to let them know where your venue is so that you don’t get your heart set on something in particular only to find they wont be able to deliver to your venue on the day.

The Wedding Emporium have fairs specifically located in the South West and I have just returned from The Boho Bride Wedding Festival who showcase in Devon, which was brilliant for sourcing local suppliers to me. If you haven’t chosen your perfect setting yet head to open days where the venue will be set up as though for a wedding day. Some venues also have their recommended suppliers at their open days too, giving you another opportunity to find your decoration and details.

How will wedding fairs help me plan my dream day?

Wedding fairs are a great place to grab yourself a bargain, as often the suppliers there have a discount code or voucher for couples on the day. You could win a whole host of goods, from free spa days and make up trials to a free bridesmaid bouquet when you order your wedding flowers. Not forgetting the canapés and sweet treats you get to try as you make your way round the fair; mini bruschetta, tasters of wedding cakes, sweets, candy floss, macaroons, cocktails…

Take the time to go to a handful of wedding fairs, it’s so exciting so why wouldn’t you! Ben and I have been to a couple just the two of us, which makes a lovely day out together and gives us a chance to see if we like the same themes and ideas. A day trip to wedding fairs is a lovely way to get everyone involved in the planning too – we’ve been to a few fairs with both sets of parents and our bridesmaids. I will be heading to London next month with my mum and sister for a weekend of wedding fun; including a visit to The Wedding Gallery, which has just opened and is being called the very first wedding department store!