The World’s Most Instagram-worthy Honeymoons

Would you choose your honeymoon destination based purely on how good it looked in a photo? Probably not – but there’s no doubt that a dreamy designer hotel, amazing pool or idyllic beach is a big temptation when you’re looking to book your holiday of a lifetime. And sharing picture perfect shots that’ll make your friends green with envy is always an added bonus…

Glass igloo, Lapland

The big question is whether you want to wow everyone with the sight of your luxurious glass igloo in the snowy expanse of Finnish Lapland or with those shots of the elusive Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) taken through the frost-proof insulated glass as you curl up under the furriest blankets. Artisan Travel has honeymoons featuring glass igloos throughout the Aurora zone.

Bermuda’s pink beaches

Powdery white sand and turquoise sea never gets dull – but for a beach to make jaws drop, you want pink sand. And Bermuda is one of the best places to lounge on a rosy shore, made from ground up shells and corals. Head to South Shore or Horseshoe Bay for some of the best rose-tinted sand. Classic Collection offers a wide range of luxury resorts in Bermuda such as the gorgeous Rosewood Tucker’s Point, located on one of those pink beaches. The Luxury Cruise Company has a string of fabulous cruises stopping in Bermuda and some of the Caribbean islands.

Namib desert, Namibia

The starkly beautiful landscape of the Namib desert is like nowhere else on earth – deep orangey red dunes rise into the distance against a blue sky, the silhouettes of leafless trees dotting the parched ground of the salt and clay pans of Sossusvlei. Mahlatini has a string of honeymoon itineraries whether you want to set your own pace driving around the country or prefer a luxury desert retreat such as Kulala Desert Lodge, located on the edge of the red dunes of Sossusvlei.

Cardamom Mountains, Cambodia

While Cambodia’s best known attraction of Angkor Wat is deservedly one of the wonders of the world, there are more wonderful secrets off the beaten track. Head to the temptingly-named Cardamom Mountains, home to crashing waterfalls, rare wildlife and unspoiled forest reflecting in the water.

At 4 Rivers Floating Lodge you can sleep on the river itself, in luxurious safari tents set on floating pontoons, all with their own deck looking out to the hills.

Aitutaki, Cook Islands

With its fabulous turquoise lagoon, white sand beaches stretching around the clearest water, there’s no part of Aitutaki that’s not beautiful. Perhaps the best shots of this paradise come from the air, as you take your short flight out to the island – but there’s plenty to take your breath away once you land too. One of the most remote places on the planet, I recommend the fabulous Polynesian-style Pacific Resort Aitutaki whose bungalows, suites and villas are all steps from the shore.

Easter Island, Chile

Imposing, mysterious, instantly recognisable – the moai of Easter Island never lose their fascination, placing this isolated spot on more than a few bucket lists. Gaze on the timeless carved faces, on a honeymoon that combines Rapa Nui, as the island is known, and Chile’s mainland, including the surreal landscapes of the Atacama Desert and Valle de la Luna.

Nosy Ankao, Madagascar

Idyllic Indian Ocean views are the stuff honeymoons are made of – but swap the more traditional resorts for a romantic retreat on one of the tiny islands off Madagascar. Nosy Ankao, part of a five-island archipelago, has views back to the mainland across the turquoise water as well as lemur walks and turtle spotting. Abercrombie & Kent can arrange a Madgascar honeymoon including a stay on Nosy Ankao’s super-stylish Miavana, designed by the same team behind exclusive North Island in the Seychelles.

Taj Mahal, India

This famous monument to love may be one of the world’s most iconic attractions but the shimmering white marble never loses its power to awe. India specialists, Enchanting Travels, can arrange the dream honeymoon itinerary to include the Oberoi Amarvilas which has spectacular views of the Taj Mahal from all the rooms. You can even book a private dining experience with the Taj Mahal as your backdrop.

Etna, Sicily

With seven World Heritage sites, gorgeous beaches, picturesque towns and plenty of delicious food to snap, Sicily is definitely not short of ideas for Instagram. But nothing beats gazing out across the blue waters of the Ionic Riviera to the imposing sight of Etna in the distance. Book with Sicilian Places at the boutique Villa Angela above Taormina for some of the best views of the volcano from the pool terrace or your own balcony.

The Hagar Mountains, Oman

The rugged peaks and dramatic canyons make for some of the most mesmerising scenery in Oman, a country with more than a few competing contenders to that title. With its views over the infinity pool out towards the peaks, including the ‘Green Mountain’ Jebel Akhdar, the luxurious Alila Jebel Akhdar is the perfect place to gaze out.

Guest Writer Jane Anderson, Editor, 101 Honeymoons