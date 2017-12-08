Contemporary Wonderland: How to create Vintage Outdoor Wedding Theme

Contemporary Wonderland: How To Create Your Vintage Outdoor Wedding Theme.

Marry a vintage outdoor wedding and rustic country Castle with a festoon of whimsical details… Electric wild flowers, heart themed eats, eclectic vessels and classical painting bring together a team of playful wedding creatives to recreate their vision of a modern day wonderland at Tullibole Castle.

“The aesthetic was a combination of the classic and new versions of the Alice in Wonderland story, and with all our creative heads it came together amazingly. Instigated by our original vision and focused around our outfits, each suppliers’ contribution brought together the whole concept and was captured beautifully by Marc in the perfect location of Tullibole Castle” Dragonfly & Butterbee Vintage

“Rosie [from Scottish Cut Flowers] cut from her walled garden to fit three simple briefs – punchy reds and dark pinks for the Queen of Hearts, pretty and delicate whites, pale pinks and pale blue for Alice and as many colours as possible for the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.” Emma from Betty Bluebell

Venue Tullibole Castle

Photographer One Big Picture

Make Up Fiona Park

Large cake Morningside Bakes

Cupcake flowers & biscuits Suzanne Esper Cakes

Stationary Origami Fox