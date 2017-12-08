Contemporary Wonderland: How To Create Your Vintage Outdoor Wedding Theme.

Marry a vintage outdoor wedding and rustic country Castle with a festoon of whimsical details… Electric wild flowers, heart themed eats, eclectic vessels and classical painting bring together a team of playful wedding creatives to recreate their vision of a modern day wonderland at Tullibole Castle.

Contemporary Wonderland: How to create Vintage Outdoor Wedding Theme
Hatter inspired eye make up
Alice
Contemporary Wonderland: How to create Vintage Outdoor Wedding Theme
Tea Cup Seating Plans
Contemporary Wonderland: How to create Vintage Outdoor Wedding Theme
Forest Floor Pathway
“The aesthetic was a combination of the classic and new versions of the Alice in Wonderland story, and with all our creative heads it came together amazingly. Instigated by our original vision and focused around our outfits, each suppliers’ contribution brought together the whole concept and was captured beautifully by Marc in the perfect location of Tullibole Castle” Dragonfly & Butterbee Vintage
Contemporary Wonderland: How to create Vintage Outdoor Wedding Theme
Toadstools, directions and regal patterned China Cups
A welcome table/Dessert table
Two tier hand-painted cake
“Rosie [from Scottish Cut Flowers] cut from her walled garden to fit three simple briefs – punchy reds and dark pinks for the Queen of Hearts, pretty and delicate whites, pale pinks and pale blue for Alice and as many colours as possible for the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.” Emma from Betty Bluebell
Alice and the red Queen
Queen of hearts
‘Red Queen’ Bouquet, stationery and decor
Photographer One Big Picture
Make Up Fiona Park 
Cupcake flowers & biscuits Suzanne Esper Cakes 
Stationary Origami Fox 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY