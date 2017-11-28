25 Winter Wedding Guest Dresses Perfect For The Party Season and For ALL Budgets.

Be the best dressed winter wedding guest this season with our pick of 25 style stunners.

Chi Chi London Tyana dress

Icy blue is the new gold for the season of sparkle with Chi Chi London’s Ice Queen collection. The Tyana dress, with satin pleated A-line skirt and lace cold-shoulder bodice is just the right amount of party pretty for any winter wedding! Pair with a fur wrap, collar or cape in the cold weather…

2. Katya Katya London

If harsh winter colours aren’t your match, try the ‘Leah’ dress by Katya Shehurina – the perfect occasion wear dress for the english rose. We adore the neckline weave and delicate chiffon finish! This is a princess dress if ever we saw one without stealing the limelight…

3. Catherine Deane

Catherine Deane’s Monochromatic collection showcases a combination of intricate applique and, graphic shapes and splashes of delicate embroidery and chic lace necklines. The AW17 collection features the perfect party styles that will take you from day to evening!

4. Rewritten

Rewritten admittedly are designed for bridesmaids and the best dressed guests but all take an entirely modern approach to party wear. The collection features 6 dress styles coloured by 6 different shades to choose from. The Chianti red is our favourite shade for winter season.

5. Rilana by Chi Chi London

Lace monochrome florals

6. David’s Bridal

From dresses to jewellery, David’s Bridal have got you covered as a bride, as a bridesmaid, as a wedding guest! Check out their Fall Wedding Guest Guide before browsing their latest party styles. Find your style and stay on budget.

7. Tzalva by Ted Baker

Richly patterned with a Porcelain Rose print bodice, Ted’s flattering Tzalva bodycon dress is eminates perfectly the romantic theme of the day! Take note of some high-fashion touches – flared cuffs and a sporty zip ensure elegance with ease and comfort.

8. Cecily by Eliza Jane Howell

Look no further than Eliza Jane Howell’s exclusive London evening wear collection for faultless vintage glamour in a small selection of daring brights. Beading, embellishment and beautiful belts accessorize subtle shapes and sexy necklines.

9. Aviva by Watters

10. Ice Pink satin Ginah Chi Chi London

11. Hayley Paige

12. Miss Adelaide pink by Eliza Jane Howell

13. Zoe Jumpsuit by Watters

14. Hayley Paige

15. Adita lace black by Chi Chi London

16. Katya Katya London

17. Hayley Paige

18. Jasper by Watters

19. Bronwyn dress by Chi Chi London

20. Harlow by Chi Chi London

21. Maggie by Eliza Jane Howell

22. Olive by Katya Katya

23. 18656 Floral Sweetheart by Kelsey Rose

24. Asymmetric in Heather by Sorella Vita

25. 12577 Lace slip dress by Kelsey Rose