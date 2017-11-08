26 Winter Wedding Dresses Perfect For Colder Weather

Winter wedding dresses don’t need to be heavy, or even long sleeved. Let us introduce you to these 26 shimmering, sensational and sexy winter wedding dresses that will keep you cosy and looking your bridal best.

Fabrics with weight and full skirts embellished with elaborate embroidery, lace sleeves or twinkling sequins that catch the flickering candlelight are the epitome of an opulent bridal gown.

Winter months allow you to choose such dresses without worrying about being too hot. On the other hand, you will probably be planning an indoor celebration, so don’t lose sleep worrying about the weather if you have chosen a strapless dress or sheer sleeves. Simply accessorise with a bridal cape, faux fur wrap or a jacket when you step outside.

How will you dress for your winter wedding?