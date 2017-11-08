26 Winter Wedding Dresses Perfect For Colder Weather

Winter wedding dresses don’t need to be heavy, or even long sleeved. Let us introduce you to these 26 shimmering, sensational and sexy winter wedding dresses that will keep you cosy and looking your bridal best.

Fabrics with weight and full skirts embellished with elaborate embroidery, lace sleeves or twinkling sequins that catch the flickering candlelight are the epitome of an opulent bridal gown.

Winter months allow you to choose such dresses without worrying about being too hot. On the other hand, you will probably be planning an indoor celebration, so don’t lose sleep worrying about the weather if you have chosen a strapless dress or sheer sleeves. Simply accessorise with a bridal cape, faux fur wrap or a jacket when you step outside.

alanhannah.co.uk Rebecca 2
alanhannah.co.uk
alexiadesigns.com W444
alexiadesigns.com
AnnaGeorgina-Margaux-099
AnnaGeorgina-Margaux
AnnaGeorgina-Sapphire-close up-005
AnnaGeorgina-Sapphire
Badgley Mischka at enzoani.com BM_Belle_2017_Pro_Alice_Bac_Pri
Badgley Mischka at enzoani.com
catherinedeane.co.uk DSC_5470
catherinedeane.co.uk
catherineparrybridal.com Victoria_F
catherineparrybridal.com
Dando Hyde Park front
Dando Hyde Park
demetriosbride.comDP333_3
demetriosbride.com
elizajanehowell.com Cressida
elizajanehowell.com
enzoani.com Enzoani_2017_Pro_Lisa_Bac_Alt_Pri
enzoani.com
essensedesigns.comD2247F Essense of Australia
essensedesigns.com
galialahav.com 914_back_zoom
galialahav.com
galialahav.com Penelope_front
galialahav.com
gemymaalouf.com W17 4788-2
gemymaalouf.com
gemymaalouf.com W17 4839 BACK
gemymaalouf.com
inesdisanto.com Ines by Ines Di Santo LAVENDER_front
inesdisanto.com
jennypackham.com JPB678 Spirit
jennypackham.com
Jewels crop
dandolondonbridals.com
APRIL 2017 New York BRIDAL FASHION WEEK
justinalexander.com
lazaro-bridal-spring-2017-style-3704_4
lazaro
lazaro-bridal-spring-2017-style-3709_4
Lazaro
Maggie-Sottero-Cordelia-7MZ926-Back
Maggie-Sottero
rashalondon.com Catwalk BT_0249 copy
rashalondon.com
Sonsie at Veromia
wendymakin.com

How will you dress for your winter wedding?

