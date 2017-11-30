‘Tis the season of baubles and holly, mulled wine and mince pies and all manner of festive treats. But today we’re talking about every Yuletide centrepiece… the Christmas tree! Here are seven winter wedding decoration ideas you could craft or create from a Christmas tree.

Tie together fronds from the fir trees that decorate homes over the Christmas period. Once you’ve created trailing lengths, attach them to a wooden frame, add festoon lights and voila! You have the perfect ceremony backdrop.

For a miniature twist on Christmas trees, trim off some foliage and tuck it into terracotta pots that hold a candle. Add berries and moss for colour and texture, before lighting the candle for a twinkling centrepiece that looks great when several are dotted along a trestle table.

For a festive table centre in a flash, simply purchase miniature Christmas trees and place them straight on the tabletops. You can dress the pots in a hessian or colour co-ordinated wrap and add baubles or lights for a finishing touch.

Create a sweeping garland of Christmas tree branches for a festive twist on perennially popular flower arches. There’s no need to worry about many flowers being out of season with this winter wedding decoration idea.

Of course, you could go all out and use Christmas trees as a feature winter wedding decoration by lining an entire wall with them. Take inspiration from this snowy scene and add golden candle holders, cosy blankets and ruby red goblets for complementary chair and table dressings.

Foliage table runners have been super popular on the wedding scene this year, often created from eucalyptus branches. Give yours a seasonal style by choosing evergreen foliage and peppering it lightly with bright berries or intense red roses.

For a low-key but lovely ceremony decoration, gather together posies of Christmas tree foliage. Next, simply tie each posy to the chairs that line the aisle with a silk ribbon. You could choose a dyed variety to enhance your colour scheme.