The BEST 3 Winter Wedding Decor Ideas

Winter is coming and with it a flurry of couples who are ready to tie the knot. Ceremonies are no longer just for the summer – with bargains to be had not just for your venue but with many suppliers too, savvy spending couples are embracing the magical Christmas season for their own magical day. It’s easy to write off a winter wedding as a silver and navy or bauble-clad affair, but you needn’t. Here are three winter wedding decor ideas – whatever your style, you’re bound to fall for one!

The white wedding

That faux-fur wrap you’re wearing? Use it as a cosy Scandinavian accent thrown across benches at a relaxed, rustic winter wedding for a practical and pretty accent to your white wonderland decor.

Classic white candelabra are elegant and timeless, so make sure they’re included in your scheme! Pair white candle sticks with a white holder for the ultimate sleek co-ordination.

The peach and gold wedding

A common complaint for winter wedding decor is that you’re limited to snowflakes and silver. While we are loving the silvery green in the leaves here, the pretty peach and gold tones offer a warming touch.

Long winter nights are made for cosy, fuzzy glows – introduce them with pretty fairy lights and giant LED letters like these!

Sparkling gold table runners complement peach details perfectly, adding a glitzy accent that will twinkle away against the candles and fairy lights – magic!

Pale peach and pink tones will keep your colour palette more muted. Use wooden logs and rustic boxes to provide warmer natural tones.

The Christmassy wedding

We couldn’t talk about winter wedding decor without throwing Christmas into the mix, could we?!

Lanterns and candles, just like fairy lights, are a winter wedding essential. Scatter them extensively for the best effect and make sure you okay lighting candles with your venue first. If they have a no candles policy, opt for battery-powered candle substitutes that will still provide a romantic glow.

Be mindful of your guests while you’re all busy having your photos taken. If they’re going to be spending time outdoors or in a colder or draughty location, a pretty bundle of blankets in baskets will keep them comfortable. Add a lit up chalkboard sign and you’ve nailed the rustic Christmas wedding look, but, if in doubt, we’ve got these festive planning tips for you too!

What style would you choose for your winter wedding decor?