Winter Makeup Colours To Suit Your Skin Tone

Bold, rich makeup colours are the go to for any winter wedding and glowing bride-to-be. Whether you’re an english rose or a black skinned beauty, feelunique.com have expertly selected the best seasonal shades to suit 3 types of skin tone and all to enhance your natural glow.

If you have a light skin tone

Lips: Cherry red or pale pink

Eyes: Charcoal grey or silver

If you have a medium skin tone

Lips: Wine or nude

Eyes: Dark violets or black

If you have a dark skin tone

Lips: Dark purple or berry red

Eyes: Copper or gold

Do

Use a light-reflecting foundation to help neutralise your skin tone

Don’t

Use powder foundation as it can make your skin appear dry. Instead, opt for a liquid foundation.

Use SPF products as they can sometimes make your face look pale and oily.

