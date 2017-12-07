Winter Makeup Colours To Suit Your Skin Tone
Bold, rich makeup colours are the go to for any winter wedding and glowing bride-to-be. Whether you’re an english rose or a black skinned beauty, feelunique.com have expertly selected the best seasonal shades to suit 3 types of skin tone and all to enhance your natural glow.
If you have a light skin tone
Lips: Cherry red or pale pink
Eyes: Charcoal grey or silver
If you have a medium skin tone
Lips: Wine or nude
Eyes: Dark violets or black
If you have a dark skin tone
Lips: Dark purple or berry red
Eyes: Copper or gold
Do
Use a light-reflecting foundation to help neutralise your skin tone
Don’t
Use powder foundation as it can make your skin appear dry. Instead, opt for a liquid foundation.
Use SPF products as they can sometimes make your face look pale and oily.
