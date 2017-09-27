Win Wedding Prizes Including Rings, Videography And Outfits Worth Over £5,000!

Enter the British Wedding Collective’s 2017 Competition and win wedding prizes worth over £5,000 towards your big day!

Say ‘I do’ in style with everything from accessories to suit hire, candy to confetti, wedding rings and an overnight stay at Champney’s. Create magical memories too with a photo booth, video and personalised wedding album. Our prize is worth over £5,000!!!

What you will win…

£1,000 towards your wedding rings with Steven Charles Quance

An overnight spa break at Champneys

Wedding Ideas Magazine Subscription

Young’s Suit Hire for the big day

Your wedding videography with Shoot It Yourself

An engagement shoot with Amanda Karen Photography

Bridal accessories by Victoria Milesime

Natural wedding confetti by Shropshire Petals

Wedding sweet buffet by Swizzels

Wedding morning getting ready gift set

Photo booth

How to enter

Just visit >> britishweddingcollective.co.uk << to enter. That’s it! The competition closes on the 12th November 2017. Good Luck!