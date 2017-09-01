WIN £500 Off Your Wedding Photography Package Plus A Free Photo booth Worth £400!

Because we know how important finding the perfect wedding photographer is, Wedding Ideas are teaming up with Wright Wedding Photography to offer TWO lucky couples marrying in either 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 the chance to WIN £500 towards their wedding photography package. If this wasn’t good enough the couples will also win a FREE photo booth worth £400!

Getting to know the photographer…

Christopher is a full-time wedding photographer who lives in Bristol with his Fiancee Jessica and dog Simba. We cover Weddings all over of the United Kingdom.

I love photography, I love weddings and I love seeing people happy. So photographing happy people at weddings is a fantastic way for me to spend our time; every wedding I shoot reminds me of how lucky I am to do what we love.

I understand how important it is to document those special memories on the happiest day of your lives. Be it the look on the groom’s face when he first sees his bride, your first kiss as husband and wife or the little details you have spent months getting perfect.

I will be with you from when you start getting ready right through until the evening. My style is relaxed and informal with a little bit of fun thrown in. I try to be nonintrusive and pride myself on catching the moments that you may even miss yourself.

The Prize

First prize x 2: £500 off Wright Wedding Photography’s GOLD Package plus a FREE Photobooth. This package includes:

1 Photographer

Pre-Wedding Consultation

Digital Retouching

Private Online Gallery

All Day Coverage

400+ Edited Photographs

All Photos on a USB

Plus a FREE manned photo booth with props! (Worth £400)

ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS ANSWER THE FOLLOWING QUESTION BEFORE THE 30th September 2017…



The winners will be contacted directly by Monday 9th October 2017 via the email enquiries@ wrightweddingphotography.co.uk. Be sure to check spam folders.