Win A Full Wedding Photography Package With Liberty Pearl Photography Worth Up To £1,895!

If you are looking for a photographer who will quietly vanish into the background, but would be unafraid to come up with creative ideas and prompts if ever needed, then look no further! Read on to enter for your chance to win this fantastic photography package…

With four years of wedding photography experience, Amber Leach, from Liberty Pearl Photography, captures inspired and relaxed images of you in gorgeous surroundings. Taking the time to get to know you ahead of the big day, Amber will plan where to be

to get the best shots as your day unfolds. Documenting your day in a reportage style means there is minimum fuss and effort on your behalf and results in beautiful, calm, love- infused, natural photographs.

“I know how important it is to hire a photographer who isn’t just technically good, but one who really understands you and what you want from your wedding photography.”

Being totally led by you and what you want from your wedding photographs, Amber makes it her mission to ensure that she captures every detail. Look back on your wedding album and remember every aspect of your day, from the delicate petals in your bouquet to the way your veil looked as you made your way down the aisle.

Choose a photographer who delights in beautiful buildings and nature. Choose a photographer who will capture the laughter of your guests and notice the secret glances of joy between the happy couple…