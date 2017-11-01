WIN A Wedding Flower Package By Lydie Dalton Worth £850!

WIN Your Wedding Flower Package By Lydie Dalton Worth £850!
To celebrate the launch of Lydie Dalton Floral Design, Lydie has teamed up with Wedding Ideas to give one lucky bride the chance to win their ‘chic wedding flower package’ worth £850!
Lydie Dalton Floral Design is based in Brighton & Hove, Sussex and specialises in creating romantic and elegant designs for weddings and occasions. From a small girl growing up in France on the family farm, to nurturing English and French roses in her garden in England, Lydie’s style combines quintessential English garden style with French chic.
Heavenly scents have a star role in Lydie’s designs, which are what make her arrangements so romantic and unforgettable! Lydie sources quality scented English and French roses. She delights in combining them with exquisite peonies, blowsy hydrangeas, whimsical clematis and fragrant jasmine to give your wedding flowers both impact and finesse…
Lydie’s approach will be entirely personal and tailored to how you envisage your dream day. Lydie aims to wow with every single arrangement from concept to the finished creation.
What you will WIN
1 bridal bouquet
2 bridesmaids’ bouquets
4 button holes
1 basket of fresh decoration petals
1 top table display
8 simple pew ends OR 8 simple guest table displays
To enter simply answer this question below AND ‘LIKE‘ Lydie’s Facebook Page >> facebook.com/lydiedaltonfloraldesign/
Terms & Conditions
1. Entries must be received by 23.59pm on 01.01.2018 2.The winner will be chosen at random and notified on or before 05/01/2018. 3 The competition is open to private individuals only, who are getting married before the end 2018. 4. The Chic Package comprises: Bride’s Bouquet, Two Bridesmaids’ Bouquets, Four Buttonholes, One Table Top Display, Simple Pew Ends or Guest Table Centres (maximum 8) and Basket of Fresh Petals. 5. Includes one venue visit to meet the bride, delivery and set up on the day. 6. All flowers will be subject to availability. 7. There is no cash alternative for the prize. 8. This prize cannot be used in combination with another florist. 9. The winner must notify Lydie Dalton of a confirmed wedding date and venue by 30th February 2018. 10. The wedding must take place in Sussex, Surrey or Kent. 11. Additional items can be ordered to supplement the prize and will be subject to the terms of the Lydie Dalton Floral Design contract for the supply of weddings. 12. Lydie Dalton reserves the right to re-award the prize if the winner does not satisfy the T&Cs. 13. The winner must agree to the use of photography from the wedding on the Lydie Dalton website, the Wedding Ideas Website and in social media. These will be predominantly pictures of the flowers but at least one shot of the bride and groom and bridesmaids, reception/church where the flowers have been supplied. The bride will also be asked to give a quote, and her permission for it to be used on the website and social media.