WIN A Wedding Flower Package By Lydie Dalton Worth £850!

WIN Your Wedding Flower Package By Lydie Dalton Worth £850!

To celebrate the launch of Lydie Dalton Floral Design, Lydie has teamed up with Wedding Ideas to give one lucky bride the chance to win their ‘chic wedding flower package’ worth £850!

Lydie Dalton Floral Design is based in Brighton & Hove, Sussex and specialises in creating romantic and elegant designs for weddings and occasions. From a small girl growing up in France on the family farm, to nurturing English and French roses in her garden in England, Lydie’s style combines quintessential English garden style with French chic.

Heavenly scents have a star role in Lydie’s designs, which are what make her arrangements so romantic and unforgettable! Lydie sources quality scented English and French roses. She delights in combining them with exquisite peonies, blowsy hydrangeas, whimsical clematis and fragrant jasmine to give your wedding flowers both impact and finesse…

Lydie’s approach will be entirely personal and tailored to how you envisage your dream day. Lydie aims to wow with every single arrangement from concept to the finished creation.

What you will WIN

1 bridal bouquet

2 bridesmaids’ bouquets

4 button holes

1 basket of fresh decoration petals

1 top table display

8 simple pew ends OR 8 simple guest table displays

LIKE‘ Lydie’s Facebook Page >> facebook.com/lydiedaltonfloraldesign/ To enter simply answer this question below AND ‘‘ Lydie’s Facebook Page >>

