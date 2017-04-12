Fall in love with blissful beaches, twinkling turquoise waters and five-star luxury on the Greek island of Crete. . .

Set amid fragrant gardens and palm-fringed lagoons, the five-star Amirandes Grecotel Exclusive Resort in Crete, Greece, provides the perfect setting to let romance blossom on the beach.

From the moment you check in as a newly wedded couple, Amirandes promises discreet service along with sensuously decorated rooms, suites and villas that will make your honeymoon the once in a lifetime experience it should be.

Start your new life together with a welcome drink upon arrival, chilled sparkling wine and fresh fruits in your guestroom and a special decoration of your honeymoon

bed with sugared almonds and rose petals. Indulge in a romantic breakfast served on your secluded veranda before soaking up the sun beside your private pool, or celebrate your eternal vows with a candlelit dinner under a twinkling night sky of stars.

Mixing timeless luxury with modern comforts, all rooms, suites and villas at Amirandes are fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows for uninterrupted views, and each is equipped with designer furniture, air conditioning, a safe, a at-screen TV and a mini-bar. The en-suite bathrooms come complete with a bathtub, free toiletries, slippers and bathrobes, making for a relaxing, luxurious retreat.

With every detail of your honeymoon arranged, your hardest decision will be whether to relax together by the azure sea, enjoy an in-villa massage, make the most of your gorgeous private garden or oat away in a chromotherapy Jacuzzi tub for two at the spa.

Amirandes Grecotel Exclusive Resort is located just 20km from Heraklion, one of the most romantic cities in the world, while Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport is only a 20-minute drive away.

What you will win…

A four-night stay in the Amirandes Family Suite Garden View with individual pool and garden, to include the following:

Complimentary dinner at one of amirandes’ a la carte restaurants, with drinks included (one bottle of the Greek Charisma wine and one bottle of water)

Transfers to and from the airport in a mercedes Benz E-Class

Please note that flights are not included.

The winning couple will receive a wonderful four-night stay in the Amirandes Family Suite Garden View with an individual pool and garden. What’s more, the couple will arrive in true style, because transfers to and from the airport in a comfortable Mercedes Benz E-Class will be provided. The winners will also indulge in a complimentary dinner at one of Amirandes’ a la carte restaurants, with drinks included (one bottle of Greek Charisma wine and a bottle of water) to ensure a truly heavenly honeymoon.

Simply answer the following question to enter…

Where is Amirandes Grecotel Exclusive Resort located?

Please answer the question for your chance to win! Your Answer * Nikos Kos Heraklion

Name * First Last

Address * Street Address Town/City Aberdeenshire Angus/Forfarshire Antrim Argyllshire Armagh Ayrshire Banffshire Bedfordshire Berkshire Berwickshire Blaenau Gwent Bridgend Buckinghamshire Buteshire Caerphilly Caithness Cambridgeshire Cardiff Carlow Carmarthenshire Cavan Ceredigion Cheshire Clackmannanshire Clare Conwy Cork Cornwall Cromartyshire Cumberland Denbighshire Derbyshire Devon Donegal Dorset Down Dublin Dumfriesshire Dunbartonshire/Dumbartonshire Durham East Lothian/Haddingtonshire Essex Fermanagh Fife Flintshire Galway Gloucestershire Gwynedd Hampshire Herefordshire Hertfordshire Huntingdonshire Inverness-shire Isle of Anglesey Kent Kerry Kildare Kilkenny Kincardineshire Kinross-shire Kirkcudbrightshire Lanarkshire Lancashire Laois Leicestershire Leitrim Limerick Lincolnshire London Londonderry Longford Louth Mayo Meath Merseyside Merthyr Tydfil Middlesex Midlothian/Edinburghshire Monaghan Monmouthshire Morayshire Nairnshire Neath Port Talbot Newport Norfolk Northamptonshire Northumberland Nottinghamshire Offaly Orkney Oxfordshire Peeblesshire Pembrokeshire Perthshire Powys Renfrewshire Rhondda Cynon Taff Roscommon Ross-shire Roxburghshire Rutland Selkirkshire Shetland Shropshire Sligo Somerset Staffordshire Stirlingshire Suffolk Surrey Sussex Sutherland Swansea Tipperary Torfaen Tyne and Wear Tyrone Vale of Glamorgan Warwickshire Waterford Westmeath West Midlands West Lothian/Linlithgowshire Westmorland Wexford Wicklow Wigtownshire Wiltshire Worcestershire Wrexham Yorkshire County Postcode

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Telephone *

Age *

Wedding Date

Here at Wedding Ideas, we love sharing great news and offers for all the bridal party. If you would prefer not to hear from us, or our partners please tick this box. No thanks

I have read and accept the... * Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.