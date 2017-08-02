WIN A Two-night Stay At Highbullen Hotel Worth £1,000!

The lucky winner and guest can win this exquisite country hotel escape valued at over £1,000 including two nights staying in the award-winning Loft Suite. As part of this spectacular prize, guests will dine at the Rosette Devon View Restaurant for dinner on both nights, as well as two rounds of golf and unlimited use of the tennis courts and leisure facilities.

Highbullen Hotel, Golf and Country Club is a stunning country house hotel within easy reach of London. It is the perfect hideaway for guests to escape and enjoy a pre-or post-wedding mini-moon! Not far from the stunning North Devon Atlantic Coast, this leading Gold Award winning hotel is well known for its high standard of hospitality and excellence.

What to expect…

The lucky bride-to-be and her plus one can expect to experience luxurious rooms with stylish touches at this magnificent Victorian country manor set on a 127-acre estate overlooking Exmoor National Park. Effortlessly blending comfort and elegance

in peaceful surroundings, guests can enjoy a tranquil haven, featuring spa and wellness experiences. Relax by the indoor or outdoor swimming pools and enjoy the sauna, steam room and jacuzzi. For a day out, there are several charming Devon villages to explore with cosy country pubs, lovely gardens at Castle Hill and the spectacular North Devon coastline. Appetites will be satisfied at Highbullen’s fantastic Two AA Rosette Devon View Restaurant offering locally inspired dishes.

Finally, Highbullen is highly experienced in curating exceptional weddings and offer civil ceremonies in five different settings. The Palazzo is a fabulous building styled on the Tuscan Order of Architecture offering maximum flexibility for wedding guests. For an open-air wedding ceremony, the Pagoda on the Croquet Lawn is perfect with a breath-taking backdrop of Exmoor. For a more intimate wedding, the Morning Room or Library offers a stylish space with traditional charm.

The Prize…

Two nights’ stay in the Loft Suite, to include the following:

Breakfast daily

Dinner in Devon View Restaurant daily

Two rounds of golf and unlimited use of the tennis courts and all leisure facilities

Simply answer the following question to enter…

What national park does the hotel overlook?

