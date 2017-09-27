Win A Two-Night Hotel Retreat At Hampton Manor Worth £750!

Fancy a weekend getaway that’s all about Michelin-starred menus, excellent wines and total relaxation? It could be yours with this gorgeous giveaway and retreat to Hampton Manor…

Last year Michelin presented the first ever ‘Welcome and Service Award’, which was awarded to Peel’s Restaurant at Hampton Manor. The same day, Peel’s was also awarded its first Michelin Star.

‘Welcome and Service Award’ recognises the dedication husband and wife James and Fiona Hill have put into their hotel and restaurant. The Michelin Star and four AA Rosettes recognise their entire journey to establish Hampton Manor as one of the leading dining destinations in the UK.

Food and drink is at the centre of what Hampton Manor does, with Peel’s restaurant running as the living heart of the building. The team will take you off the beaten track with their seasonal, hand-crafted and local produce.