Win A Two-Night Hotel Retreat At Hampton Manor Worth £750!
Fancy a weekend getaway that’s all about Michelin-starred menus, excellent wines and total relaxation? It could be yours with this gorgeous giveaway and retreat to Hampton Manor…
Last year Michelin presented the first ever ‘Welcome and Service Award’, which was awarded to Peel’s Restaurant at Hampton Manor. The same day, Peel’s was also awarded its first Michelin Star.
‘Welcome and Service Award’ recognises the dedication husband and wife James and Fiona Hill have put into their hotel and restaurant. The Michelin Star and four AA Rosettes recognise their entire journey to establish Hampton Manor as one of the leading dining destinations in the UK.
Food and drink is at the centre of what Hampton Manor does, with Peel’s restaurant running as the living heart of the building. The team will take you off the beaten track with their seasonal, hand-crafted and local produce.
First built as a home for the Peel family, today Hampton Manor’s new family owners have created a home away from home for their guests. Original Minton tiles, beautiful hand painted stained glass and carved oak banisters await…
The spacious bedrooms and suites have been individually styled with bespoke furnishings. Wallpapers and fabrics display archived William Morris patterns from Morris & Co. With high ceilings and expansive windows, every room is furnished with homely touches, like ladder bookshelves. Key colours include Farrow and Ball’s Hague Blue in the Henrietta Maria room, which blends with accents of brass.
Finally, Hampton Manor’s ceremony venue, the Birches, offers seating for up to 120 people. The beautiful barn-style building, set among the silver birches of the 45-acre estate, creates a natural and elegant space.
What you will win…
A two-night stay at Hampton Manor, to include the following:
A Michelin Star dinner on one evening, paired with wines, including pre-dinner cocktails
Daily breakfast
Afternoon tea on one day
Simply answer the following question to enter…
Terms & Conditions
Prize is non-transferable, for two people sharing and valid for stays between Tuesday – Friday with check out on a Friday • Dinner is three-course a la carte and wines are selected by the sommelier • Black out dates apply including the Christmas/New Year period and Easter • Prize must be taken by 1st June 2018 • The rules run in conjunction with our full terms and conditions, which can be found at weddingideasmag.com