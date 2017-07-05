Win A Two-Night Luxury Stay At Tewkesbury Park Worth Over £900!

For a luxury stay and relaxing escape before OR after the big day, Tewkesbury Park, set in 163 acres of undulating parkland, has it all…Commanding stunning views of the Gloucestershire countryside, the hotel provides couples with a peaceful base to spend some quality time together.

The family owners of Tewkesbury Park have recently completed an extensive two-year renovation. The addition of nine luxury suites, spa rooms, a Champagne nail bar, an orangery and cocktail lounge make it the ultimate in hospitality and indulgence!

July sees the completion of a striking events suite – the Cotswolds Suite – created with weddings in mind. Architecturally stunning, the new suite, with its floor-to-ceiling glass façade and magnificent views, will accommodate weddings of up to 200 guests. The outside space will be equally impressive, with a wood-red pizza oven and BBQ, plus wrap around terrace.

The hotel has an 18-hole par 73 parkland golf course, academy course, practice range, putting green, squash and tennis courts. A fully equipped health club boasts a sauna, steam room, hot tub, indoor swimming pool and cutting edge gym.

Besides the beautiful Cotswolds to explore, on the hotel’s doorstep is the historic town of Tewkesbury – home to Tewkesbury Abbey. An eclectic mix of vintage and antique shops, and charming traditional tea rooms await. Tewkesbury Park is only five minutes from M5 junction nine and within easy reach of Cheltenham, Gloucester and Worcester.

For further details, contact Samantha Birch, events@tewkesburypark.co.uk or visit tewkesburypark.co.uk

What you will win…

Two nights’ stay in an Opulence Suite, to include the following:

Daily breakfast

Three-course dinner with a focus on locally sourced ingredients on both evenings

One massage

One round of golf, or golf lesson

