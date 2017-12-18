Win VIP Tickets to The Liverpool and North West Wedding Show PLUS Afternoon Tea At Inglewood Manor Hotel!
Say ‘I do’ to the North West’s biggest wedding show The Liverpool & North West Wedding Show – the ultimate wedding shopping experience!
Wedding Ideas have teamed up with The Liverpool & North West Wedding Show to offer one lucky pair the chance to win VIP tickets for The Liverpool & North West Wedding Show on either the 20th OR 21st January 2018. PLUS WIN a luxury afternoon tea at Inglewood Manor Hotel!
About the Show
You’ll be able to find everything that you need for your dream wedding: Bridalwear, groomswear, bridesmaids, Mother of the Bride, florists, photography, jewellery, cakes, phot booths, make-up, stationery, cars, videography, venues, ice sculptures and so much more.
On The Day
- 150+ local, national and international wedding companies, venues and bridal shops
- Bride or Groom go FREE with a paid ticket holder – register online for your FREE ticket (offer ends 5pm 19/1/18)
- Red Floral Architecture and Six15 Events Party Marquee
- Live bands and singers in the Boston Shakers Live Lounge
- FREE Goody bags are issued to each bride
- Elite Marquees VIP Marquee with canapés and fizz provided by Cheeky Chilli Events
- Show Sponsors Keyhole Studios Feature Stand
Afternoon tea for two
Take the traditional pause to savour a decadent and quintessentially English Afternoon Tea with all of the classic treats at Inglewood Manor. The hotel itself has been awarded the ‘Taste Cheshire’s Highest Quality Assured award for their exemplary eating experience!
To enter simply answer this question below…
Terms & Conditions
1.Entries must be received by 23.59pm on 17.01.2018 2.The winner will be chosen at random and notified by email and/or a phone call on or before 19/01/2018. 3 There is no cash alternative for the prize. 4 Entrants must be 18 +
Get your hands on more tickets!
Register online for FREE bride or groom ticket – offer ends 5pm 19/12/17, see website for full terms. Advance Tickets Saturday or Sunday: £10 (£12 after 5pm 19/1/18) Advance VIP Experience: £20 (£25 after 5pm 19/1/18)
VIP Experience
Upgrade to the full Elite Marquees VIP experience and relax in the garden lounge with a glass of bubbly and canapés from Cheeky Chilli Events. You will then be escorted to your reserved front row seats for the catwalk show!
THE LIVERPOOL & NORTH WEST WEDDING SHOW IS SPONSORED BYKEYHOLE STUDIOS