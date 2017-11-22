Win Signature Aruna Seth Bridal Shoes Worth Up To £1,000!

The 'Farfalla', which means butterfly, is Aruna Seth's most iconic shoe.

Aruna Seth is a British luxury shoe designer, whose shoes are sold worldwide and exclusively to Harrods. The collection is made in Venice, Italy, where all the top luxury shoes are manufactured. Seth believes that “happiness is found within the sole”, which is why all of the shoes are handcrafted by artisans. All of her shoes are designed with decades of experience, using the nest satins, Swarovski crystals and Chantilly lace.

Aruna Seth grew up in an entrepreneurial family and followed in her father’s footsteps into the shoe world. Seth began designing shoes from as young as 12 years of age. Seth eventually evolved her own shoe brand, inspired by ‘The Secret Garden’, her favourite childhood book.

Aruna Seth quickly became best known as the chosen shoe designer by the Palace for Pippa Middleton at the Royal Wedding. Seth also made pairs for Kate Middleton and her mother in the run up to the wedding of the century.

