WIN A Seven-night Stay In Lanzarote Worth £1,000!

With your wedding day approaching why not kick start your fitness regime? Grab your suitcase and jet off to Club La Santa in Lanzarote, the world’s number one active holiday resort…

Situated on the breath-taking north west coast of Lanzarote, the resort looks like a whitewashed Mediterranean village nestled by the sea where there are 40 free sports activities to try. Club La Santa has its own lovely lagoon where you get free instruction in water sports such as kayaking, stand up paddle boarding and windsurfing. Back on dry land there’s also plenty to do including yoga, Pilates and kettlebells classes, as well as tennis, badminton and cycling around the beautiful volcanic surroundings. And to cool off, you could dive into one of the three 50m swimming pools.

Club La Santa giving one lucky Wedding Ideas reader the chance to win a seven-night stay for two people worth more than £1,000. Take advantage of the free instruction classes, or chat to the Green Team fitness instructors who can offer tips and advice too.

The world-class facilities are regularly used by elite athletes for their training camps. Just a four-hour flight away, the all-year-round temperature makes the island a perfect destination for winter sun. It’s even in the same time zone as the UK, so no jet lag or long-haul hassle!

To find out more visit clublasanta.co.uk or CALL 0161 790 9890

Follow @ClubLaSantaUK

What you will win…

A seven-night stay at Club La Santa, to include the following:

A 7-night stay in a one bedroom ‘comfort’ apartment on a half board basis for two people

Free access to over 40 sports and activities, with world class facilities and daily classes

Simply answer the following question to enter…