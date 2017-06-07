WIN HAIR EXTENSIONS WITH GREAT LENGTHS…
We’ve teamed up with the award-winning hair extension brand Great Lengths to offer one lucky reader the chance to win hair extensions for their dream bridal look!
Great Lengths unveil their Spring/Summer 2017 bridal collection, ‘Become the Bride’, which is set to capture the hearts of every bride.
Turning up the glam for the ultimate wedding hair inspiration, the collection features a range of stunning styles! From breathtaking up-dos to beautiful braids and waves. Textured twists adorned with flowers or cascading curls long, loose and flowing – take your pick?!
Whether you want to add some natural oomph to an up-do or lend more length to a half-up hairstyle, achieve VIP tresses with Great Lengths!
Available in a variety of lengths with over 55 base colours to choose from, let Great Lengths banish your at hair woes and colour conundrums.
After booking your consultation with a certified stylist through to the big day, Great Lengths will guide you every step of the way. No hair challenge or bridal stone will be left unturned…
For more information or to find your nearest salon, visit greatlengthshair.co.uk/bridal
Simply answer the following question to enter…
Terms & Conditions
For the purpose of this prize your dream day hair comprises up to 125 bonds of up to 50cm length • The prize includes application • The winner will be presented with a voucher, which will only be redeemable when presented to a certified Great Lengths salon, or stylist, who will contact Great Lengths UK head office for authorisation • Entries close midnight on 4th July 2017 • The winner must be based within the UK • The rules run in conjunction with our full terms and conditions, which can be found at weddingideasmag.com