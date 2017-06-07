WIN HAIR EXTENSIONS WITH GREAT LENGTHS…

We’ve teamed up with the award-winning hair extension brand Great Lengths to offer one lucky reader the chance to win hair extensions for their dream bridal look!

Great Lengths unveil their Spring/Summer 2017 bridal collection, ‘Become the Bride’, which is set to capture the hearts of every bride.

Turning up the glam for the ultimate wedding hair inspiration, the collection features a range of stunning styles! From breathtaking up-dos to beautiful braids and waves. Textured twists adorned with flowers or cascading curls long, loose and flowing – take your pick?!

Whether you want to add some natural oomph to an up-do or lend more length to a half-up hairstyle, achieve VIP tresses with Great Lengths!

Available in a variety of lengths with over 55 base colours to choose from, let Great Lengths banish your at hair woes and colour conundrums.

After booking your consultation with a certified stylist through to the big day, Great Lengths will guide you every step of the way. No hair challenge or bridal stone will be left unturned…

For more information or to find your nearest salon, visit greatlengthshair.co.uk/bridal