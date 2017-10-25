Win An Overnight Spa Break For Two At Rudding Park Worth Over £1,000!

Fancy a spa weekend of unbridled luxury, decadent dining and ultra indulgent spa treatments? This gorgeous spa break could be yours…

Wedding Ideas is offering one lucky couple the chance to win a spa break at Rudding Park, Yorkshire’s leading luxury hotel and wedding venue. The prize includes a luxurious one-night stay in a contemporary Follifoot Wing Room.

The winner will be able to get wedding ready at the hotel’s new spa, which opened in May! The Spa is home to the UK’s first Roof Top Spa and Garden, complete with an outdoor Hydrotherapy Infinity Pool, Garden Sauna Cabin, Herbal Infused Steam and a Spa Bath, best enjoyed with a glass of fizz! The prize includes a 50-minute spa treatment and use of the spa’s Mind and Sense Zones. The perfect way to unwind from any wedding related stress before the big day…

There’s also the opportunity to relax with popcorn and a film screening at the private cinema. Alternatively take advantage of reduced green fees on the Rudding Park Golf Course! In the heart of the Yorkshire countryside, Rudding Park offers an idyllic escape with a loved one, friend or family member, and the chance to discover a dream wedding venue too!

What you will win…

A one-night luxury spa break for two at Rudding Park, Harrogate, to include the following:

Dinner, bed and breakfast at Horto

Access to the spa from 8:30am on day of arrival until 9:30pm on day of departure (includes Indoor Swimming Pool, Juniper Log Sauna, and access to the Roof Top Spa and Spa Garden)

One 50-minute treatment each with use of the Mind and Sense Zones

Film screening in the Rudding Park private cinema*

Wi-Fi and reduced golf green fees

