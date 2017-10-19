One Couple To Win A Night In Britain’s Highest Bedroom In The Shard On Bonfire Night!

Booking.com understands that consumers are always looking for a travel experience that is out of the ordinary. They are thrilled to be able to spoil one lucky winner and a guest with this once in a lifetime, one night only, ‘money-can’t-buy’ adventure to stay at the very top of The Shard as the night sky is ablaze with colourful fireworks right above them! Could this be the perfect opportunity for the most romantic never-been-done-before proposal EVER?!

Inspired by the traditions, sights, tastes and smells of this fun filled night, your extraordinary experience will start in the high-speed lifts that carry you from Level 1 to Level 68 in sixty seconds. Once there you’ll be greeted with a welcome drink and the opportunity to enjoy spectacular views of the capital from the indoor panoramic viewing platform.

After indulging in a hearty three course dinner inspired by Bonfire Night and made with the best British ingredients, step out onto the open-air Skydeck on Level 72. Exposed to the elements you can take in the atmosphere and sounds of the city below, and enjoy the crisp, autumn air – armed with a warming hot chocolate!

As the evening winds down, cuddle up in your comfy king-sized bed and drift off to the twinkling lights of the city. Waking up refreshed the next morning, to a truly amazing view of London and a delicious breakfast. This will be a fifth of November you’ll have no trouble remembering!

What is more, this truly unique experience will take place on Bonfire Night – one of the most spectacular times of the year, when the sky lights up in a stunning display of colour. Where better to enjoy this annual celebration than perched above the London skyline, with 360° views.