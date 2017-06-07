WIN MOSS BROS SUITS WORTH £1,000…

Wedding Ideas has teamed up with Moss Bros. to offer one lucky reader the chance to win up to £1,500 towards suit hire for their groom and groomsmen from the Moss Bros. hire Collection. Browse the range at mossbroshire.co.uk and read on for your chance to win…

Traditional tails won’t always match the style of your wedding and, if this applies to your big day, you may be wondering what your groom will wear to walk down the aisle. That’s where the new collection of Moss Bros. hire suits comes in, effortlessly balancing tradition with trends.

How about a grey tweed two-piece for a chic take on a country look? Perhaps a lounge suit in contemporary peacock or ice blue would be a better fit? And then there’s the timeless Ted Baker tuxedo that just oozes 007-suave to tempt him…

Due to the new range of hire suits and accessories that build on Moss Bros.’ groomswear offering, which has been outfitting men since 1851, there are suits in a selection of styles, shades and streamlined silhouettes.

The new tailoring options offer fresh twists on the established styles while still marrying well with more traditional formalwear.

Each outfit can be built online, shared with your wedding party and ordered for delivery to your choice of addresses. It’s never been easier to get the whole group ready for the wedding!

