Indulge your every sense in utter luxury with a minimoon to exotic and majestic Marrakech. . .

The Angsana Riads Collection Morocco, set amid the labyrinthine medina of Marrakech, with its souks, tea houses and apothecaries, are architectural beauties that have been lovingly restored into elegant, boutique hotels, with traditional artwork embellishing walls. Just a stone’s throw from the famous square, Djemaa el Fna, they are perfect for a romantic escape.

The six riads in the collection offer couples a traditional and indulgent experience, imbued with royal touches and personalised service – an elegant base in the centre of Marrakech from which to explore the mystery and magic of Morocco.

Each of the six riads is individually designed with orange tree and bougainvillea- filled courtyards and rooftops. The riads also boast an authentic Moroccan and international cuisine restaurant, plunge pools, hammam and wellness spa.

Located in Riad Bab Firdaus, the award-winning Angsana Spa brings guests traditional Asian healing and wellness therapies in a uniquely exotic Moroccan setting. While guests can enjoy their treatments in the privacy of their riad, Angsana Spa also features a massage room for couples, equipped with a centrally heated jet pool and traditional hammam.

Marrakech is renowned for being one of the most romantic destinations in northern Africa. It is here where the cool Arabian nights unfold into an adventurous day filled with exotic colour. This is the perfect backdrop to create picture-postcard memories on the most important of romantic holidays.

From adrenalin-pumping activities to entice intrepid explorers, to historical excursions which will delight culture lovers, the Angsana Riads hosts are on hand to recommend something for everyone. Swap the winding medina for a trek in the Atlas mountains or a hot air balloon ride over the spectacular scenery, honeymoons are one of a kind here.

What you will win…

A four-night break in a Deluxe room at angsana riads collection, to include the following:

Daily breakfast for two

One complimentary dinner for two, excluding beverages

Please note that flights are not included.

