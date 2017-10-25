Win A Luxury Honeymoon To Oman Worth £2,300!

Rotana Hotels & Resorts has partnered with Wedding Ideas to offer one lucky couple a five-night luxury honeymoon at the wonderful Salalah Rotana Resort in Oman!

Set against a beautiful backdrop of lush vegetation, rolling mountains, golden sands and crystal waters of the Indian Ocean, the five-star resort provides a tranquil setting ideal for those looking to unwind…

While staying in one of the resort’s classic rooms, the lucky winning couple can wake up with spectacular views across the water and enjoy coffee in the sun from their very own private terrace or balcony. Complimentary half-board dining will ensure the winners are spoilt for choice at both breakfast and dinner.

Spa time

As well as relaxing on the private golden beach, the newlyweds will also be treated to an amazing couple’s spa massage at Zen the Spa – surely the perfect way to unwind after a long day spent in the hot sun. With its state-of-the-art facilities, guests can keep fit at Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club, take a dip in the swimming pool or relax and rejuvenate at Zen the Spa at Rotana.

Beaches

Only 20km from Salalah Airport and along the Arabian coast, Salalah Rotana Resort is ideally located in the Salalah Beach destination. Spread over an area of 15.6 million square metres with an 8.2km beachfront, Salalah Beach is located in one of the most breathtaking natural settings in the Sultanate. Between spectacular mountains, fresh water springs and tropical scenery, wildlife and frankincense trees await in abundance!

The waterfront resort’s 400 rooms and suites are built around waterways, which whisk guests away to a coastal utopia. The resort prides itself on providing the five-star opulence that is synonymous with the Rotana brand, infused with traditional Omani hospitality.

The culinary journey includes four magnificent dining venues. Whether you fancy a cocktail at the beach, taking tea in the lobby lounge, or informal, all-day dining, your needs will be satisfied.

The abundant city of Salalah is widely known as Arabia’s perfume capital. Salalah, the second largest city within Oman, is famous for its history, culture and natural beauty.

Unique climatic factors make Salalah a magical spot and the jewel of the Arabian Sea. The weather in Salalah is a phenomenon in itself, as it is entirely different from other cities and regions in the Sultanate of Oman.

