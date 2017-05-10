After all of the pre-wedding preparation, head to Tottergill Farm’s cottages. Nestled in the serene North Cumbrian countryside, Tottergill Farm is a collection of 10 exclusive holiday cottages set on a private 48-acre estate. Its chic character cottages, with their bubbling hot-tubs, wood burning stoves and abundance of huge sofas and plush interiors, make for an idyllic minimoon hideout that’s truly good for the soul.

Exposed beams, brickwork and quirky nooks hark back to its former life as a home to generations of farmers. Many of the tastefully renovated buildings hold on to both their original features and their animal friendly past, offering sublimely warm, cosy and exquisitely plush dog- friendly cottages.

A glass of bubbly in the hot tub while taking in the spectacular panoramic views, a gorgeous country walk right from the doorstep, a private garden and dinner at a lovely pub just a mile away can all be enjoyed, in privacy, together. Delicious sweet treats, fresh flowers and Cumbrian roasted coffee will be presented to the happy couple on arrival, welcoming you in style.

Newlyweds are perfectly poised to explore Hadrian’s Wall or to venture deep into the dramatic landscapes of the nearby Lake District National Park. Nights at Tottergill can be spent cuddled up by it’s crackling wood-burners, cosying up and relaxing with a film or gazing up to the heavens at the nearby Dark Sky Park.

Wedding bells may also be on the horizon as the team at Tottergill prepare to hold their first festival style wedding on site. With no neighbours nearby, unparalleled panoramic views and accommodation aplenty, wedding parties on the farm could well be an illustrious affair with dancing continuing until dawn. For more information, visit tottergill.co.uk

What you will win…

Three nights accommodation in a luxurious holiday cottage for two complete with hot tub

Complimentary access to a local health club

Complimentary Cumbrian country hamper including Bruce & Luke’s roasted coffee, fresh flowers, homemade cake, local fudge and a bottle of fizz