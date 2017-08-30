WIN A Justin Alexander Wedding Dress Worth Up To £3,100!

Want to walk down the aisle in the dress of your dreams?! Were giving one lucky Wedding Ideas reader the chance to win a Justin Alexander wedding dress of their choice! The winner will choose from elegant and sophisticated styles to make her wedding day everything she ever imagined…

The Justin Alexander Fall/Winter 2017 collection has vintage appeal with a modern edge and features four core themes… New Clean, Cut-outs, Graphic Treatments and Abstract Beading.

See the Justin Alexander WINTER/FALL COLLECTION…

New fabrics, including crepe, organza jacquard, satin and Mikado, create clean gowns, and unique detailing. Oversized bows and beaded lace, add a romantic twist. The design team have experimented with soft construction, illusion bodices with fine detailing to balance comfort and striking appeal. This collection was made for the bride who wants to embrace timeless elegance on her wedding day. Surprising cut-outs, sleek lines, graphic treatments and abstract beading are to be expected.

