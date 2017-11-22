Win A Luxury Honeymoon At The NEW Sandals Royal Barbados Resort Worth £6,000!

Wedding Ideas has teamed up with Sandals Resorts to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a romantic honeymoon at the all-new resort, Sandals Royal Barbados…

This amazing prize includes a seven-night stay at the resort situated in the vibrant St Lawrence Gap area of the island opens in December! This incredible prize is for two people with return economy flights from London or Manchester and resort transfers.

Sandals Royal Barbados is a Luxury-Included® resort, which means you can enjoy all- inclusive, five-star global gourmet food and unlimited premium spirits and wines throughout. Complimentary selected land and water sports, such as paddle boarding, sailing and snorkelling, are also included!

With 222 concierge and butler-level suites, the property features a number of firsts for Sandals, including a rooftop, ocean view infinity pool complete with La Parisienne French restaurant and poolside bar.

Sandals Royal Barbados also features the brand’s first barber shop; a four-lane bowling alley; the 15,000-square-foot Red Lane Spa®; four bars offering unlimited premium spirits and five signature dining establishments, including French, Caribbean and Mediterranean cuisines, as well as new American and Asian-fusion concepts.

What you will win!

Incredible honeymoon prize package worth a whopping £6,000*!

Seven-night stay at the resort for two people in a Deluxe room with a king sized bed

Return economy flights from London or Manchester and resort transfers

All-inclusive, five-star, global gourmet food and unlimited premium spirits and wines

Complimentary selected land and water sports, including paddle boarding, sailing and snorkelling