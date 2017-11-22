Win A Luxury Honeymoon At The NEW Sandals Royal Barbados Resort Worth £6,000!
Wedding Ideas has teamed up with Sandals Resorts to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a romantic honeymoon at the all-new resort, Sandals Royal Barbados…
This amazing prize includes a seven-night stay at the resort situated in the vibrant St Lawrence Gap area of the island opens in December! This incredible prize is for two people with return economy flights from London or Manchester and resort transfers.
Sandals Royal Barbados is a Luxury-Included® resort, which means you can enjoy all- inclusive, five-star global gourmet food and unlimited premium spirits and wines throughout. Complimentary selected land and water sports, such as paddle boarding, sailing and snorkelling, are also included!
With 222 concierge and butler-level suites, the property features a number of firsts for Sandals, including a rooftop, ocean view infinity pool complete with La Parisienne French restaurant and poolside bar.
Sandals Royal Barbados also features the brand’s first barber shop; a four-lane bowling alley; the 15,000-square-foot Red Lane Spa®; four bars offering unlimited premium spirits and five signature dining establishments, including French, Caribbean and Mediterranean cuisines, as well as new American and Asian-fusion concepts.
What you will win!
Incredible honeymoon prize package worth a whopping £6,000*!
Seven-night stay at the resort for two people in a Deluxe room with a king sized bed
Return economy flights from London or Manchester and resort transfers
All-inclusive, five-star, global gourmet food and unlimited premium spirits and wines
Complimentary selected land and water sports, including paddle boarding, sailing and snorkelling
For more information about Sandals Resorts visit sandals.co.uk
Simply answer the following question to enter…
Terms & Conditions
Terms and conditions • ABTA J3152 • One seven-night holiday including flights is provided for two adults at Sandals Royal Barbados. Accommodation is on a Luxury Included® (all-inclusive) basis in a deluxe room with a king sized bed • Flights provided are from London
or Manchester, in economy class and are subject to availability • Resort transfers are included, but domestic transfers, including any flights to London or Manchester, are not included • There is no cash alternative to the prize and spending money is not included • Holiday insurance is not included and must be purchased before travel • The prize is subject to availability, cannot be taken during peak seasons** and cannot be confirmed until 90 days prior to departure • Once dates are confirmed there will be an administration fee for any changes made to the reservation. This fee varies in accordance with the airline • The prize is strictly non- transferable, non-refundable, and is subject to Sandals Resorts’ normal terms and conditions • The prize must be taken before 22 November 2018 • Sandals’ resorts are for couples and accommodations include a king sized bed • Sandals Resorts reserves the right to relocate prize winners from the stated resort to an alternative Sandals resort if rooms become unavailable for the travel dates requested • By entering this competition you consent to your details being shared with our parent company located outside the European Economic Area • The competition is not open to employees and their immediate families of promoter Unique Vacations (UK) Ltd and their associated agencies • Prize winners must be over 18. One entry per household • Prize excludes: Telephone calls, Red Lane® Spa treatments and services, specialty dining, tours & excursions, inter-island transportation, SCUBA certification courses, island departure taxes and purchases made at the Sandals Specialty Shops • All expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly stated in the Prize package description, including but not limited to, ground transportation (outside of airport transfers), baggage fees, personal charges at lodging, security fees, taxes or other expenses or incidentals are the sole responsibility of the recipient(s) • The rules run in conjunction with our full terms and conditions, which can be found at weddingideasmag.com