Perfect for your hen party, family celebration or even your mini-moon, MAMMA MIA! is the ultimate feel-good show. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, making the show a true spectacle; a real celebration of life.
A mother, a daughter and three possible Dads…Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings her mother face to face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget. Since premiering in London more than 18 years ago, there’s never been a better time to see this unforgettable musical in the West End, where it all began. Whatever age you are, you can’t help but have the time of your life at MAMMA MIA!
This fabulous prize includes four tickets to the show and a one-night stay for four people in Apple Apartments on the Strand. Set in the famous Marconi House, previous home to the BBC studios, these sleek, luxury serviced apartments are in one of the most refined living spaces in London. You will also be pampered and styled in the apartment by Blow Ltd, then treated to a two-course pre-theatre meal and a cocktail masterclass at Smith & Wollensky, in their historic Grade II-listed Adelphi Building just off the Strand.
The Prize includes:
- Four tickets (usual value £67.50 per ticket) to MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre, Aldwych, London WC2B 4LD. Tickets are valid for Monday-Thursday evening performances.
- Two souvenir programmes and four interval drinks at the theatre.
- A one night stay for four at the Apple Apartments, 335 Strand, London WC2R 1HA, (one apartment for four people sharing)
- Styling for four in your hotel room, from Blow Ltd which includes two blow dries or two alternative services subject to availability, full T&C’s of Blow LTD services can be found at blowltd.com
- A two course pre-theatre meal for four people and cocktails (soft drink alternative available) at Smith & Wollensky, The Adelphi, 1-11 John Adam St, London WC2N 6HT
- A £200 contribution towards travel to London
Simply answer the following question to enter…
How many years has MAMMA MIA! been in London’s West End?
Terms & Conditions
All elements of the prize must be redeemed on the same trip and valid on Monday – Thursday from 4th September 2017 until 28th June 2018. State and independent school holidays are excluded • All prize elements are subject to availability and are non-transferable • No cash alternative is available • The producers of MAMMA MIA! cannot guarantee the appearance of any particular artist, which is always subject to illness and holidays • The Promoter reserves the right to vary the Terms and Conditions or cancel the draw at any stage in the event or offer an alternative prize to the same value in circumstances arising beyond its reasonable control • The entrant(s) must be aged 18 and over and proof of identity may be required • The rules run in conjunction with our full terms and conditions, which can be found at weddingideasmag.com