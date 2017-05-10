Perfect for your hen party, family celebration or even your mini-moon, MAMMA MIA! is the ultimate feel-good show. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, making the show a true spectacle; a real celebration of life.

A mother, a daughter and three possible Dads…Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings her mother face to face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget. Since premiering in London more than 18 years ago, there’s never been a better time to see this unforgettable musical in the West End, where it all began. Whatever age you are, you can’t help but have the time of your life at MAMMA MIA!

This fabulous prize includes four tickets to the show and a one-night stay for four people in Apple Apartments on the Strand. Set in the famous Marconi House, previous home to the BBC studios, these sleek, luxury serviced apartments are in one of the most refined living spaces in London. You will also be pampered and styled in the apartment by Blow Ltd, then treated to a two-course pre-theatre meal and a cocktail masterclass at Smith & Wollensky, in their historic Grade II-listed Adelphi Building just off the Strand.

The Prize includes:

Four tickets (usual value £67.50 per ticket) to MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre, Aldwych, London WC2B 4LD. Tickets are valid for Monday-Thursday evening performances.

Two souvenir programmes and four interval drinks at the theatre.

A one night stay for four at the Apple Apartments, 335 Strand, London WC2R 1HA, (one apartment for four people sharing)

Styling for four in your hotel room, from Blow Ltd which includes two blow dries or two alternative services subject to availability, full T&C’s of Blow LTD services can be found at blowltd.com

A two course pre-theatre meal for four people and cocktails (soft drink alternative available) at Smith & Wollensky, The Adelphi, 1-11 John Adam St, London WC2N 6HT

A £200 contribution towards travel to London

Simply answer the following question to enter…

How many years has MAMMA MIA! been in London’s West End?

Please answer the question for your chance to win! Your Answer * More than 8 More than 10 More than 18

Name * First Last

Address * Street Address Town/City Aberdeenshire Angus/Forfarshire Antrim Argyllshire Armagh Ayrshire Banffshire Bedfordshire Berkshire Berwickshire Blaenau Gwent Bridgend Buckinghamshire Buteshire Caerphilly Caithness Cambridgeshire Cardiff Carlow Carmarthenshire Cavan Ceredigion Cheshire Clackmannanshire Clare Conwy Cork Cornwall Cromartyshire Cumberland Denbighshire Derbyshire Devon Donegal Dorset Down Dublin Dumfriesshire Dunbartonshire/Dumbartonshire Durham East Lothian/Haddingtonshire Essex Fermanagh Fife Flintshire Galway Gloucestershire Gwynedd Hampshire Herefordshire Hertfordshire Huntingdonshire Inverness-shire Isle of Anglesey Kent Kerry Kildare Kilkenny Kincardineshire Kinross-shire Kirkcudbrightshire Lanarkshire Lancashire Laois Leicestershire Leitrim Limerick Lincolnshire London Londonderry Longford Louth Mayo Meath Merseyside Merthyr Tydfil Middlesex Midlothian/Edinburghshire Monaghan Monmouthshire Morayshire Nairnshire Neath Port Talbot Newport Norfolk Northamptonshire Northumberland Nottinghamshire Offaly Orkney Oxfordshire Peeblesshire Pembrokeshire Perthshire Powys Renfrewshire Rhondda Cynon Taff Roscommon Ross-shire Roxburghshire Rutland Selkirkshire Shetland Shropshire Sligo Somerset Staffordshire Stirlingshire Suffolk Surrey Sussex Sutherland Swansea Tipperary Torfaen Tyne and Wear Tyrone Vale of Glamorgan Warwickshire Waterford Westmeath West Midlands West Lothian/Linlithgowshire Westmorland Wexford Wicklow Wigtownshire Wiltshire Worcestershire Wrexham Yorkshire County Postcode

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Telephone *

Age *

Wedding Date

Here at Wedding Ideas, we love sharing great news and offers for all the bridal party. If you would prefer not to hear from us, or our partners please tick this box. No thanks

I have read and accept the... * Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.