Win Gold Wedding Rings by Clogau Worth £800!

Wedding rings have for centuries been used to symbolise commitment, devotion and loyalty to a loved one. At Clogau you’ll meet a team who understand the importance of finding the perfect wedding ring.

Celebrate your romantic love story with a Compose by Clogau wedding ring that

is just as beautiful as you are. Discover your bridal style and fall in love with their range of beautiful and elegant, classic and contemporary ring styles. All of which contain the most sought-after gold in the world!

A Clogau wedding ring represents your love and lifelong commitment to another person. Some members of the British Royal Family have used pure Welsh gold to create their wedding rings since 1923. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried the tradition into its 88th year at their own royal wedding on the 29th April, 2011.