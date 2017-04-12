Win a bridal gown from one of Australia’s best designers and spend the happiest day of your life in a gown you truly love!

If you have ever tried on a Wendy Makin gown, you’ll know that they are always made to the highest quality, just as your wedding gown should be. Wendy’s Ready to Wear label is a collection of modern romantic designs with an emphasis on beautiful laces and perfect shapes.

With over 40 beautiful designs to choose from, there’s a dress for every location. Each gown is unique, with the designs featuring every detail from gorgeous necklines and open backs to elegant full skirts. With over 35 years of experience making incredible dresses, Wendy Makin’s designs embody bridal excellence at its nest. Wendy is renowned for her beautiful silhouettes and timeless designs, as well as her ability to create stunning gowns for any shape or size.

Designed to be equally perfect for a destination wedding as they are for a formal ceremony and reception, Wendy Makin gowns exude a simple elegance that complements any setting. You’ll love every second of your wedding wearing a Wendy Makin design, just as every bride should!

Simply answer the following question to enter…

From which country does the Wendy Makin label originate?

Please answer the question for your chance to win! Your Answer * New Zealand Australia USA

Name * First Last

Address * Street Address Town/City Aberdeenshire Angus/Forfarshire Antrim Argyllshire Armagh Ayrshire Banffshire Bedfordshire Berkshire Berwickshire Blaenau Gwent Bridgend Buckinghamshire Buteshire Caerphilly Caithness Cambridgeshire Cardiff Carlow Carmarthenshire Cavan Ceredigion Cheshire Clackmannanshire Clare Conwy Cork Cornwall Cromartyshire Cumberland Denbighshire Derbyshire Devon Donegal Dorset Down Dublin Dumfriesshire Dunbartonshire/Dumbartonshire Durham East Lothian/Haddingtonshire Essex Fermanagh Fife Flintshire Galway Gloucestershire Gwynedd Hampshire Herefordshire Hertfordshire Huntingdonshire Inverness-shire Isle of Anglesey Kent Kerry Kildare Kilkenny Kincardineshire Kinross-shire Kirkcudbrightshire Lanarkshire Lancashire Laois Leicestershire Leitrim Limerick Lincolnshire London Londonderry Longford Louth Mayo Meath Merseyside Merthyr Tydfil Middlesex Midlothian/Edinburghshire Monaghan Monmouthshire Morayshire Nairnshire Neath Port Talbot Newport Norfolk Northamptonshire Northumberland Nottinghamshire Offaly Orkney Oxfordshire Peeblesshire Pembrokeshire Perthshire Powys Renfrewshire Rhondda Cynon Taff Roscommon Ross-shire Roxburghshire Rutland Selkirkshire Shetland Shropshire Sligo Somerset Staffordshire Stirlingshire Suffolk Surrey Sussex Sutherland Swansea Tipperary Torfaen Tyne and Wear Tyrone Vale of Glamorgan Warwickshire Waterford Westmeath West Midlands West Lothian/Linlithgowshire Westmorland Wexford Wicklow Wigtownshire Wiltshire Worcestershire Wrexham Yorkshire County Postcode

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Telephone *

Age *

Wedding Date

Here at Wedding Ideas, we love sharing great news and offers for all the bridal party. If you would prefer not to hear from us, or our partners please tick this box. No thanks

I have read and accept the... * Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.