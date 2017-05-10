This month Maggie Sottero has teamed up with Wedding Ideas to offer one lucky bride the opportunity to win a Maggie Sottero dress worth £1,000 of their own…
For five generations, the Sottero family has created designs that capture the imagination and inspire beauty among brides around the world. This skill and artistry culminated in the establishment of Maggie Sottero Designs in 1997.
Launching with their signature custom corset closure, the brand has continued to provide an incomparable t that is so good it is known in the industry as ‘Maggie Magic’.
Designed for the graceful and romantic bride, the Fall 2017 Cordelia collection by Maggie Sottero infuses woodland enchantment with re ned styling and artful details. This season, the Cordelia collection builds on Maggie Sottero’s signature fit with innovative shapewear and underlays, perfecting each gowns ultra-flattering finish.
But don’t just take our word for it – browse the Maggie Sottero Cordelia Fall 2017 collection for yourself by visiting one of the authorised Maggie Sottero retailers listed on their website, maggiesottero.com or alternatively call 0344 324 0324.
Simply answer the following question to enter…
What is the name of the Maggie Sottero Fall 2017 collection?
Terms & Conditions
Must be 18 years old or older to enter • This prize does not include alterations or accessories • The prize is non-refundable, non-transferable, and not exchangeable for cash, credit or any other item • If prize is refused Maggie Sottero will choose another winner at random • Affiliates, Maggie Sottero employees, and their immediate families are ineligible to enter or claim the prize • Maggie Sottero reserves the right to use the winner’s photos for distribution on social media • Subject to availability • Wedding date must be a minimum of six months from the closing date of the competition • The rules run in conjunction with our full terms and conditions, which can be found at weddingideasmag.com