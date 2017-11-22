Win A Catherine Deane Party Dress Worth £595!

Now is your chance to win the beautiful and stylish Java party dress from the Catherine Deane Marrakech collection…

The Magic Of Marrakech

This dreamy collection showcases a combination of intricate and graphic lace, appliquéd and embroidered florals. With both bridal and ready-to-wear styles, a colour palette of rose cream, champagne, ocean mist and striking golden yellow, colour this collection!

To win, simply click here to follow Catherine Deane on Instagram, @catherine__deane , and on Facebook, @TheOfficialCatherineDeane AND answer the question below…

Good Luck!