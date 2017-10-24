WIN A Case Of Côtes du Rhône Artisan Wine Worth Over £160!

The Wine Beagle, set up by Jamie Collins in 2015 is fuelled by a decade of experience in the London wine trade spent sampling, selling and sourcing Artisan wine! With a passion to seek out emerging talent in the less famous wine producing regions, the concept of The Wine Beagle makes delicious, artisan wines by genuine Artisan producers readily available and affordable for home delivery! Read on to enter our exclusive competition to win a case…

How does The Wine Beagle Work?

It’s as simple as signing up for their newsletter and they let you know when a new wine offer is running. This is usually on a fortnightly basis. Each offer runs for 5 days and you can place your orders via the website!

At the end of the 5 days, The Wine Beagle ship the required amount of wine to the UK (direct from the producer’s cellar, so no concerns about dubious storage conditions).

“Rather than stocking a bamboozling array of choices, I do just one offer at a time! Because we bulk buy direct from the producers (no UK middlemen), our prices are superb! “



Jamie at The Wine Beagle