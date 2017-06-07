DRESS TO IMPRESS: WIN BRIDESMAID DRESSES WITH GHOST…

Ghost are giving one lucky bride-to-be the chance to win bridesmaid and flower girl dresses! Launched three decades ago, Ghost are an iconic British brand which has since become an established name in fashion.



The signature use of flowing fabrics, soft Georgettes, crepe and satins form the base of each collection. The Ghost collection has a bohemian feel according to colours of each season, from soft pastels to rich autumnal shades.

Aswell as the Ghost Ready-To-Wear collection, they are also renowned for their bridesmaids attire. A collection of vintage-inspired dresses and shawls, individually created in colours ranging from feminine pastels to jewel tones. These garments are made using a distinctive texture similar to vintage satin, and are then designed with a bias-cut to flatter any silhouette. Ghost uses the ‘Dye to Order’ process, with a choice from 11 vintage-inspired styles and 13 different colours.

Most recently, Ghost have launched their new range designed for flower girls. Crafted from their favourite fabrics, the design team at Ghost have fully lined all the dresses to ensure extra comfort. The neutral, pastel colours of the dresses co-ordinate perfectly with the bridesmaid range too!

