Win Bridal Shoes For Your Bridal Party Worth £350!

Ruby Shoo are offering one lucky bride and her bridesmaids the chance to win their bridal shoes worth up to £350! Shoe lovers, prepare to be swept off your feet by the gorgeous Ruby Shoo Occasion Collection…

Ruby Shoo creates unique footwear and bags in pretty fabrics that shimmer for your big day. The Occasion Collection offers styles that exude vintage elegance and classic glamour, to bold statement designs – perfect for modern brides, bridesmaids and guests. Samantha Lines, their talented designer, adds adornments including blooms, trims of pearl and signature bows.

Explore the current collection at rubyshoo.com