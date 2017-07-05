WIN Your Bridal Alterations At Miss Kay Seamstress Worth Over £850!

Finding your dream bridal gown is only half the battle, your bridal alterations can quickly become unexpectedly expensive and not budgeted for. To get the perfect fit for your dress is so important and is often overlooked. Making sure you look your best is not just about the dress looking amazing, it is also about you feeling amazing. So while you may have a garment that looks the part, we are here to make sure you feel the part too!

Sitting prettily on Mount Ephraim in Royal Tunbridge Wells is Miss Kay Seamstress. A gorgeous bridal alterations boutique where every bridal whim is granted. By appointment only, there is an amazing team who are on hand to assist you with fitting, creating and styling! Miss Kay Seamstress specialises in bridal gowns, bridesmaids and mother of the bride.

Martine and her team at Miss Kay pride themselves on not just correcting a garment’s fit, but also listening to their clients and ensuring that it also enhances the wearer.

At Miss Kay, reimagining any garment is possible. Whether it is that vintage dress you bought years ago, or your mother’s bridal gown that has been gathering dust at the back of a cupboard. Even if the task seems impossible, or you can’t decide what you want, the Miss Kay team will ensure you leave the boutique feeling that your garment is in safe hands.

In Miss Kay’s bespoke studio you can also create the perfect garment, made in house for you, and only you! Bespoke veils, sashes, boleros and jackets are all possible. Bridal jewellery and bridal hair accessories are also available at Miss Kay’s.

What you will win…

Miss Kay Seamstress is offering a prize worth over £850, which consists of:

£350 voucher for alterations at Miss Kay Seamstress

£300 bespoke veil made just for you, the perfect veil!

£250 dry cleaning, repairs and box service for after your wedding

Simply answer the following question to enter…