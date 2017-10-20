WIN Beauty Products By Bio Essence Worth £415!

Bio Essence have teamed up with Wedding Ideas to offer 5 lucky brides-to-be their 24k bio-gold beauty products package each worth £83! Everyone wants glowing skin for the walk down the aisle, so are you ready to give your skincare routine the Midas touch?

A great skincare routine is the cornerstone of complexion perfection, and the luxurious 24K Bio Gold collection, by Bio-Essence , can be depended on in the lead up to the special day, to ensure your skin glows with health and radiance. From cleansers to a gold water, that’s clinically proven to tighten pores; moisturisers and a Miracle Finisher, that creates a flawless canvas… you will exude radiance with this glittering collection.

Infused with 24K gold, when absorbed by the skin, these specs of gold release active gold ions rich in trace minerals. Gold is a superior anti-oxidant, which effectively blocks away free radicals to help skin defy the signs of ageing. This active ingredient stimulates the production of collagen for a plumper, youthful finish. Combined with the brand’s Bio-Energy Fluid, every product within the range boasts fast and deep skin absorption for complete revitalisation.

What you will win:

24K Bio Gold Skin Awakening Day Cleanser

Night Radiance Cleanser

Day Cream with SPF25

Gold Night Cream

Miracle Finisher

To enter, simply answer this question below and follow @bioessenceuk on either Facebook, Twitter or Instagram…