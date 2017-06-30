WIN Your ‘Guest Who?’ Guest Book, Wedding And Hen Party Planners!

Illustries are giving you the chance to win a wedding planner book, wedding guest book and a hen party planner all worth £60!

Illustries are all about sharing life’s best moments, from weddings to babies, friends and family. Fun, organised and stylish, Illustries design and create fabulous planners, memory books, guest books and more.

One lucky bride-to-be will win this wonderful wedding package, which includes The Wedding Planner, The Hen Party Book and the ‘Guest Who?’ Guest book!

The Wedding Planner Book

Your very own personal wedding planner; a fun journal to help you stay on track when planning your wedding. Quirky and fun, the Wedding Planner is filled with prompts to help with your planning! With room for notes and lots of helpful features to keep you on track and to record your inspiration. With features such as a guest list planner, budget planner, contact lists, tips, a calendar countdown, a ‘do they get an invite’ flowchart, his and hers to do lists, room to practice your new signature and more. The Wedding Planner is sure to keep you smiling through the impending wedding planning stress.

The Hen Party Book

Remember your hen party forever with this fabulous tongue in cheek, fun hen party book. Packed with game ideas, plenty of room for your hens to leave you messages and memories, and features such as a ‘Don’t tell the bride’ quiz, awards page and thoughtful prompts to get the hen party started and keep it going. There is plenty of room for doodles, photographs and ways for your hens to get to know each other.

Guest Who? Guest Book

A fun, new take on the traditional guest book that is guaranteed to get you guessing as well as reminiscing! Guests leave their messages with a clue to their identity and you have to guess the guest when you read them. The answers will be in the back if you can’t work it out! Complete with a how to play bookmark, guests can really have some fun creating messages and even drawings for you to guess who they are. Take your Guest Who? On your honeymoon to read and look back on your special day!

