WIN A Luxurious London Hotel Stay At The Marylebone Worth £2,500!

A luxurious London hotel stay could be yours in the beautiful Terrace Suite at The Marylebone! Located in the heart of Marylebone village minutes from Bond Street station, The Marylebone hotel is full of character and charm. Perfectly situated for couples to explore London’s most glamorous urban village indulge in the area’s trendy boutiques for some post-wedding retail therapy. Dine in some of London’s most romantic restaurants and enjoy world-famous West End theatre shows…

Guest Rooms And Suites

Situated between the townhouses of Welbeck Street and Marylebone Lane, the hotel comprises of 252 guest rooms including 44 suites. Honeymooners can choose between spacious Studio Suites, Luxury Suites, or the ultimate indulgence – the spectacular Terrace Suite. This suite offers unrivalled views over the rooftops and chimney pots of Marylebone and Mayfair, all the way to The Shard. The largest of the suites – The Marylebone Suite – features a spectacular indoor / outdoor terrace, that expands to 430 square feet. It also boasts its own fireplace, outdoor TV and a bespoke retractable roof. The Marylebone Suite is the ideal space for romantic al fresco dinners where newlyweds can cuddle up under the stars.

Weddings And Events

The hotel’s new private dining and event rooms are tipped as London’s hottest new ‘spaces’. These are also designed to transform into the perfect setting for a sleek, modern and stylish wedding venue. These bespoke spaces offer the facilities and atmosphere of a private members’ club, complete with leather upholstery and bespoke furniture. Further features include oak panelling, open fire places, lush greenery and a retractable roof for warmer evenings.

While staying at The Marylebone, guests can choose from two all-day dining establishments. 108 Brasserie is a trendy restaurant and bar, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. 108 Pantry is the perfect spot to enjoy a delicious selection of light, modern dishes throughout the day. Also traditional afternoon tea as well as freshly made juices by ‘The Juicery’.

Hotel guests also have access to the Third Space gym. Located in the basement of the hotel, guests can unwind with a yoga class or swim in the o-zone treated pool.

HOW: Rates start from £235 for a Superior Room, room only. www.doylecollection.com/marylebone’

What you will win…

An incredible prize package worth a whopping £2,500!

A one-night stay in a Terrace Suite at The Marylebone for two (including all suite benefits)

A la carte breakfast

Champagne afternoon tea for two

Travel Dates: Up to August 31, 2018

