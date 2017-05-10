It really could be you dipping your toes in the twinkling Caribbean ocean on a stunning seven-night honeymoon in Nevis…

Nevis is one of the few places left on earth where photography fails to capture the true essence of the destination; you really do have to see it to believe it.

Discover a tranquil destination in the heart of the Caribbean filled with relaxation and adventure. The 36-square mile island of Nevis, sister island to St. Kitts, is the jewel of the West Indies. It is where palm trees overshadow even the tallest structures and where every lobster caught, every sail set and every golf course hole conquered, marks the absence of ten thousand hurried feet.

The Four Seasons Resort Nevis has been delivering authentic Caribbean hospitality for over 25 years. Consistently ranked as one of the top resorts in the world, the resort has received numerous accolades, including the AAA Five Diamond Award. It sits on nearly three miles of sugar-soft beach and features 196 spacious rooms and suites and more than 50 luxurious Villas, all with the extraordinary service for which Four Seasons is world renowned. It has five gourmet restaurants and three dedicated bars and lounges featuring delicious locally sourced flavours, three infinity pools to soak up the Caribbean sun and an expansive array of activities.

With its beautiful natural surroundings, Nevis is a popular wedding and honeymoon destination, and the island has just been awarded the Caribbean Journal Reader’s Choice award for the most romantic Caribbean island 2017.

Couples can enjoy the wide array of sporting facilities at the resort, including tennis and golf, which offer breathtaking views of Nevis Peak and the Caribbean Sea. Those seeking relaxation can visit the 12,000-square-foot, Eden-like garden Spa.

BA offers two flights per week to and from St. Kitts on Wednesday and Saturday from London Gatwick Airport to Robert L Bradshaw International Airport. The flight duration is 9 hours and 50 minutes, including a brief stopover in Antigua. Nevis is an 18-minute ride from St Kitts via a Four Seasons private speedboat transfer. There are also daily flights to Antigua with BA and Virgin, with CHL also available for direct connections by helicopter instead to Nevis on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

What you will win…

The Caribbean honeymoon of a lifetime with Four Seasons Resort Nevis:

Seven nights in an Ocean View-King for two guests

Round trip transfer from either St. Kitts or Nevis airport

Round trip flights for two from London

All food and beverage purchases at any of the five gourmet restaurants and three dedicated bars and lounges

Travel Dates: May 1st – December 17th, 2017

Simply answer the following question to enter…

How many infinity pools will you find at Four Seasons Resort Nevis?

