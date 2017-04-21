Because we know how important finding the perfect wedding photographer to capture your big day is, Wedding Ideas are teaming up with Wright Wedding Photography to offer two lucky couples who are getting married in either 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 the chance to WIN £500 towards their wedding photography!
THE PRIZE
First prize x 2: £500 off Wright Wedding Photography’s Platinum Package. This package includes:
2 photographers
Pre-wedding consultation
Digital retouching
Private online viewing gallery
All day coverage
Unlimited photos
USB pen with all photos
A manned photo booth with props!
GET TO KNOW WRIGHT WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHERS…
We are Christopher and Jessica, two professional wedding photographers living in Bristol with our dog Simba, we cover Weddings all over of the United Kingdom.
We love photography, we love weddings and we love seeing people happy. So photographing happy people at weddings is a fantastic way for us to spend our time; every wedding we shoot reminds us of how lucky we are to do what we love.
Between us, we have had several photos published, sold thousands on stock websites and spent a year working for a national magazine. So even if you do not realise it there is a good chance you have seen some of our work already.
What makes us special? We ourselves are a couple; this makes the way we capture your wedding unique. As a couple, we understand how important it is to document those special memories of the happiest day of your lives. Be it the look on the groom’s face when he first sees his bride, your first kiss as husband and wife or the little details you have spent months getting perfect.
We will be with you from when you start getting ready right through until the party starts to wind down in the evening. Our style is relaxed and informal with a little bit of fun thrown in. We try to be non-intrusive and pride ourselves on catching the moments that you may even miss yourself.
All you need to do is answer the following question before the 31st May 2017…
WHAT IS THE NAME OF CHRISTOPHER AND JESSICA’S DOG?
THE WINNERS
The winners will be contacted directly by Tuesday 6th June 2017 via the email enquiries@wrightweddingphotography.co.uk. Be sure to check spam folders.
Terms & Conditions
1.There will be at least two winners. Both will receive a £500 voucher redeemable against Wright Wedding Photography’s platinum package 2. Closing date for entries is 31/05/2017 3. Winners will be selected by Wright Wedding Photography and will be notified by email by 06/06/2017 4. The Winners weddings must take place between June 2017 and December 2020 5. The wedding can take place anywhere in the World 6. Reasonable transportation costs from Bristol, UK must be covered by the winners if the wedding is taking place further than 50 miles from Bristol 7. Reasonable accommodation cost may be required and must be covered by the winners if the wedding is further than 100 miles away 8. The contest is open to anyone over the age of 18 9. Only one entry per wedding 10. Only one entry per person 11. All winners must be willing to be featured on wrightweddingphotography.co.uk 12. All winners must be willing to be featured on Wright Wedding Photography’s social media channels 13. The images of the winners may be used for advertising purposes by Wright Wedding Photography 14. Copyright of publicity will belong to Wright Wedding Photography 15. If for any reason the advertised prizes are unavailable, Wright Wedding Photography reserves the right at their discretion to substitute a similar prize of equivalent or greater value 16. Prizes may not be exchanged or transferred and no cash alternative will be offered 17. By entering the draw, you hereby warrant that all information submitted by you is true, current and complete to the best of your knowledge 18. Liability cannot be accepted for entries which are lost in transit or not received due to technical difficulties 19. Wright Wedding Photography may contact you after the competition with other promotional offers 20. The winners will be contacted via their email address/phone number no later than one week after the competition closing date 21. Wright Wedding Photography will not amend contact information provided 22. Wright Wedding Photography will not share the information received with any third parties 23. Wright Wedding Photography reserves the rights to use all material from the wedding for any promotional purpose 24. Once a wedding date is chosen this will not be subject to change 25. Wright Wedding Photography may contact you after the competition with other promotional offers 26. Wright Wedding Photography must be available on your wedding date and not already have a wedding booked.