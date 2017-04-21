Because we know how important finding the perfect wedding photographer to capture your big day is, Wedding Ideas are teaming up with Wright Wedding Photography to offer two lucky couples who are getting married in either 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 the chance to WIN £500 towards their wedding photography!

THE PRIZE

First prize x 2: £500 off Wright Wedding Photography’s Platinum Package. This package includes:



2 photographers

Pre-wedding consultation

Digital retouching

Private online viewing gallery

All day coverage

Unlimited photos

USB pen with all photos

A manned photo booth with props!

GET TO KNOW WRIGHT WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHERS…

We are Christopher and Jessica, two professional wedding photographers living in Bristol with our dog Simba, we cover Weddings all over of the United Kingdom.

We love photography, we love weddings and we love seeing people happy. So photographing happy people at weddings is a fantastic way for us to spend our time; every wedding we shoot reminds us of how lucky we are to do what we love.

Between us, we have had several photos published, sold thousands on stock websites and spent a year working for a national magazine. So even if you do not realise it there is a good chance you have seen some of our work already.

What makes us special? We ourselves are a couple; this makes the way we capture your wedding unique. As a couple, we understand how important it is to document those special memories of the happiest day of your lives. Be it the look on the groom’s face when he first sees his bride, your first kiss as husband and wife or the little details you have spent months getting perfect.

We will be with you from when you start getting ready right through until the party starts to wind down in the evening. Our style is relaxed and informal with a little bit of fun thrown in. We try to be non-intrusive and pride ourselves on catching the moments that you may even miss yourself.

All you need to do is answer the following question before the 31st May 2017…

WHAT IS THE NAME OF CHRISTOPHER AND JESSICA’S DOG?

Please answer the question for your chance to win! Your Answer * Timone Simba Pumbaa

Name * First Last

Address * Street Address Town/City Aberdeenshire Angus/Forfarshire Antrim Argyllshire Armagh Ayrshire Banffshire Bedfordshire Berkshire Berwickshire Blaenau Gwent Bridgend Buckinghamshire Buteshire Caerphilly Caithness Cambridgeshire Cardiff Carlow Carmarthenshire Cavan Ceredigion Cheshire Clackmannanshire Clare Conwy Cork Cornwall Cromartyshire Cumberland Denbighshire Derbyshire Devon Donegal Dorset Down Dublin Dumfriesshire Dunbartonshire/Dumbartonshire Durham East Lothian/Haddingtonshire Essex Fermanagh Fife Flintshire Galway Gloucestershire Gwynedd Hampshire Herefordshire Hertfordshire Huntingdonshire Inverness-shire Isle of Anglesey Kent Kerry Kildare Kilkenny Kincardineshire Kinross-shire Kirkcudbrightshire Lanarkshire Lancashire Laois Leicestershire Leitrim Limerick Lincolnshire London Londonderry Longford Louth Mayo Meath Merseyside Merthyr Tydfil Middlesex Midlothian/Edinburghshire Monaghan Monmouthshire Morayshire Nairnshire Neath Port Talbot Newport Norfolk Northamptonshire Northumberland Nottinghamshire Offaly Orkney Oxfordshire Peeblesshire Pembrokeshire Perthshire Powys Renfrewshire Rhondda Cynon Taff Roscommon Ross-shire Roxburghshire Rutland Selkirkshire Shetland Shropshire Sligo Somerset Staffordshire Stirlingshire Suffolk Surrey Sussex Sutherland Swansea Tipperary Torfaen Tyne and Wear Tyrone Vale of Glamorgan Warwickshire Waterford Westmeath West Midlands West Lothian/Linlithgowshire Westmorland Wexford Wicklow Wigtownshire Wiltshire Worcestershire Wrexham Yorkshire County Postcode

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Telephone *

Age *

Wedding Date

Here at Wedding Ideas, we love sharing great news and offers for all the bridal party. If you would prefer not to hear from us, or our partners please tick this box. No thanks

I have read and accept the... * Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

THE WINNERS

The winners will be contacted directly by Tuesday 6th June 2017 via the email enquiries@wrightweddingphotography.co.uk. Be sure to check spam folders.