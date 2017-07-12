Why We Have A Serious LOVE For Novelty Pool Inflatables This Summer!

It’s fair to say that things have been blown out of proportion when it comes to wedding accessories. The hottest thing, from proposal to honeymoon right now is, guess what? Novelty Pool Inflatables! We literally can’t get enough of them. From the pages of Wedding Ideas (one appears in Honeymoon Essentials every issue!) to one of our most popular Instagram posts ever, involving two inflatable engagement rings, inflatables are the new must-haves…

In each Issue of Wedding Ideas we create your honeymoon holiday essentials list. From practical to novel ideas, these bright, fun and fruity pool inflatables by Totally-funky.co.uk are a holiday-happiness MUST! WARNING: All holiday snaps taken pool-side with these will be nothing but Instagram-worthy! Be prepared for some serious likes…

We have seen them appearing in fashion shoots, on celebrity social media feeds and, of course, at the pool part for Camilla’s birthday on the nation’s favourite Love Island!

We’re thinking unicorns, swans, turtles and watermelons… Pack a watermelon wedge in your honeymoon case or even a game of floating inflatable hoopla. The fun starts right here and, apparently, never ends…