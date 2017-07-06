White Wedding Dresses: ‘So Sassi’ 2018 Collection.

Whether you fancy a twist on tradition or striking and statement, the ‘So Sassi’ Collection for 2018 is full of fashion forward and gorgeously flattering shapes.

A collection that represents the 21st century bride takes into consideration a strong desire to feel fun, confident enough to dance like no one is watching and the ability to help her create an unforgettable day!

While a diverse mix of silhouettes feature here, it is clear that every gown has been designed with the intent to be dancing-friendly, ultra feminine and designs that bring fashion-inspired features to the bridal look as we know it – including fringed back details, feature sleeves and ballerina length tulle skirts!