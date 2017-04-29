Corinne & Alexander

Rich red and burgundy tones along with gold elements added to the sophistication of this day…

PHOTOGRAPHY BY CECELINA TORNBERG, CECELINA PHOTOGRAPHY,

cecelinaphotography.com

This groom took his bride back to the very spot where they first confessed their feelings for each other, albeit several months apart, to ask the biggest question of their relationship to date. “We retraced our steps along the walk to my old workplace and then Alex proposed! I could barely get a word out initially which made the groom very nervous for a minute, before blurting out “oh right, yes! Of course I want to!” The proposal was perfect for us, neatly planned and executed, and I was relieved Alex didn’t get down on one knee in the middle of the street!”

Corinne found her mermaid-style lace Pronovias gown at Milagro on Karlavägen in Stockholm. “I loved the modest front and deep open back – and the train which was almost one metre long.”

“The dress made me feel like the centre of attention and it was one of the moments in my life where I have felt my most confident and beautiful.”

The bride teamed her gown with pearl jewellery to mirror the bodice embellishments, a pair of white flats for the ceremony and a pair of dreamy gold Jimmy Choo peep-toes for the reception.

The groom turned to Swedish brand By Eneroth for his black designer suit, choosing the ‘Nehru’ style. A brown, burgundy and gold waistcoat, tie and Hugo Boss polished leather shoes completed his look. “I designed custom cufflinks featuring his initials which my silversmith friend then made for me to give to him. He looked so handsome and fashionable!”

Four of her closest friends joined the bride for her big day as bridesmaids.

They wore corn flower blue, sleeveless dresses with pleated skirts and lace bodices, sourced from Oasis.

The four groomsmen, again close friends, looked dapper in modern Italian suits in a spectrum of understated shades, all tied together with a green tie.

“We have religious differences, so we celebrated a civil union the day before the wedding, with a religious blessing ceremony on the day itself. As we walked out of the church together, the feeling of love was incredible, although it was funny when Alex’s uncle threw a bag of rice that accidentally hit Alex in the head!” After this came a wedding breakfast that the couple describe as “probably one of the best meals ever” and some seriously good speeches.

“They were very overwhelming! One of my bridesmaids played a song on the piano, accompanied by two friends who sung, and my cousins shared lots of childhood photographs. Alex’s father even formally transferred ownership of Alex’s extensive collection of comic books to me for safekeeping!” Corinne laughs.

A gloriously warm colour palette of gold, burgundy and brown filled the couple’s reception venue, inspired by the groom’s waistcoat.

“The venue itself has a marine theme due to its location by the docks in Stockholm’s Old Town,” the bride tells us. “I added as many shells as Alex would agree to alongside sand and pearls to create the centrepieces for the tables.”

Vases were filled with red and white blooms, sourced from a small local florist.

“They were fantastic! My bouquet featured red roses, a touch of greenery and elegant white calla lilies, and Alex had a lily tucked into his buttonhole, too. My bridesmaids carried smaller white and green posies which complemented my own bouquet and echoed the groomsmen’s buttonholes.” Flowers also added a flourish to the white chocolate mousse cakes in hazelnut meringue cases with indulgent raspberry centres.

“The decorations included gold leaves, red roses and green vines – we even saved a piece of the cake in the freezer for our first wedding anniversary together!”

Corinne also embraced her crafty side, making the place cards and seating plans with the help of her bridesmaids. In a stylish twist, the place cards were each supported by wine corks! The save the dates and wedding information cards were also handmade, featuring pop-up cutouts, gold paper and brown and burgundy ribbons as a hint to their wedding theme. “We then ordered our main invitations from OptimalPrint.”

Embracing the do-it-yourself approach, Corinne and Alex supplied a Polaroid camera, rented a sound system and plugged in a Spotify playlist for the evening. “It worked brilliantly until people had had one too many, then the music became a little creative!”

The couple headed off to Riviera Maya in Mexico for their honeymoon, spending the time relaxing in their own private Jacuzzi and on the beach after a busy year. “We focussed on enjoying good food, good drinks and good books – all while doing as little as possible! We did make time for a visit to Chichén Itzá and the Tulum ruins though because Alex is a bit of a history nerd!”

Alex’s final pearl of wisdom? “If your bride gets diamonds, you can too! Go for a rectangular or quadratic cut.”

VENUE Sjöfartshusets Festvåningar, Stockholm Old Town

DRESS Pronovias at Milagro on Karlavägen, Stockholm

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Oasis

GROOM By Eneroth and Hugo Boss

SHOES Jimmy Choo

INVITATIONS OptimalPrint

HONEYMOON Mexico