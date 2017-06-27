Where To Find Both City Break And Island Escape In One Trip.

Turn one trip into two with a stop off in vibrant Athens before heading to the beach on Crete for the ultimate City break and Island Escape combo!

Athens

STAY

Just outside the city, the Life Gallery hotel is the perfect base to explore if you still want to retain a sense of peace. Around half an hour away central Athens (tip: download Uber before you go as taxis can be unreliable) it feels a world away from the hustle and bustle but is plenty close enough to pop in and out. Rooms are chic and modern, the brand new pool is tranquil and secluded and dinner at the on site restaurant with its fresh blend of traditional and modern Greek cuisine is essential.

SEE THE SIGHTS

Fit in a morning for the unmissable Acropolis, if you go during the peak of summer then the earlier the better as it gets very hot and there’s little shade. As well as the ancient monuments you’ll also get amazing views of the city and there’s plenty of cute cafes in nearby Plaka for an al fresco lunch.

AFTER DARK

If you only have one night you must visit The Clumsies, in the top 10 bars of the world, their unique cocktails have more than an air of Heston Blumenthal mad scientist about them and people watching Athen’s cool crowd is heaps of fun!

Crete

STAY

A hop, skip and a jump from Athens, ok a short flight and you’ll arrive in beautiful Crete. If you like your luxury with a serious dose of style then head for the Minos Beach Art Hotel. Part deluxe seafront holiday complex, part stunning art installation, clear plenty of space on your camera because you’ll be snapping constantly. Take things up a notch and book a beachfront villa and just steps from your room you can climb down straight into the sea for a refreshing swim. With an air of 60’s chic it harks back to a glamour heyday but still feels totally relaxed.

DAY TRIPPER

Former leper colony, and subject of Victoria Hislop’s bestselling book, Spinalonga Island is a fascinating place to visit. A short ferry ride and you’ll be transported to a unique piece of history, book a guide for the ultimate tour.

DINE DIVINE

With four restaurants at the hotel you’ll be spoilt for choice but La Boullibaisse is the real jewel in the crown. Mediterranean inspired dishes served against a backdrop of the sun slowly sinking into the sea makes for an unforgettably romantic experience. Wine buffs must sample the Cretan wine, you’ll be shocked by how delicious it is.

‘I DO’

The hotel offers a wide range of wedding celebrations for 10 to 100 guests (small by Greek standards!)and can look after every single detail for you. There’s a small chapel on site or they can advise you on other locations for the ceremony.

To Find Out More

Life Gallery, from around £100 per night based on two sharing lifegallery.gr

Minos Beach from around £174 per night based on two sharing minosbeach.com

Best fly with Easyjet easyjet.com

Guest Writer: Jo Hoare