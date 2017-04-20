Do you love to be different or do you prefer to stay on top of the latest trend? Do you favour timeless elegance or love to be hip and edgy? We’ve got Bespoke Diamonds to tell you what exactly your engagement ring says about you…
THE TRADITIONALIST
A round diamond ring
A round-cut diamond is one of the most popular cuts for engagement rings. It sparkles like none other, thanks to the stone’s 58 facet.
THE MODERN TRADITIONALIST
Princess diamond ring
The stone’s four pointed corners make it an excellent choice for a bride with a modern sensibility.
THE RISK TAKER
Emerald diamond ring
Fewer facets make an emerald-cut diamond susceptible to revealing any flaws the stone may have, which means confidence is a must!
THE EFFORTLESS ROMANTIC
Cushion diamond ring
A cushion-cut diamond gets its name from the rounded corners and curved sides that make it appear softer than a princess-cut diamond but not as circular as a round-cut stone.
THE SPARKLE ADDICT
Radiant diamond ring
The shape mimics an emerald-cut stone but the facets allow for extra sparkle.
THE ATTENTION SEEKER
Heart diamond ring
The Heart cut, an age-old symbol of love and romance is essentially a pear-shaped diamond with a cleft at the top centre.
THE SOPHISTICATED BRIDE
Oval diamond ring
Essentially an elongated circle, an oval-shaped diamond can have just as many facets as a round-cut stone, which means it has the capacity to sparkle just as much.
THE DRAMATIC BRIDE
Marquise diamond ring
Because of their shape, marquise-cut diamonds often appear larger than life. The shape of the stone is made to maximise carat weight.
THE INDEPENDENT BRIDE
Pear diamond ring
Also known as a teardrop, the pear-shaped diamond is a hybrid of the oval and marquise styles.
So in love with
The Sophisticated Bride
Oval diamond
I guess I’m a traditionalist or should I say my H2B is as he chose my beautiful ring however he chose my round diamond to be in a four claw setting as he liked princess cut diamonds but knew round ones sparkled more so tried to get the best of both in a way x
My ring doesn’t look like any of those.
How can it say anything about you when you h2b has chosen it? Load of rubbish
Mine says i am an attention seeker! Couldn’t be more wrong! I love the fact its a heart diamond Xxx
I have a heart diamond as well. To match my married name
I have a heart diamond ring too aren’t they gorgeous
So does mine ! My partner chose it and i absolutely love it
Mine isn’t on there – I have an asscher cut ring x
Me too!!
Um I don’t have a single setting.
Same here.
What happens if my husband chose it? Mine is traditional with a twist 🙂
LucyJohnson miss independent
I like the emerald cut and I have just the box to put it in!