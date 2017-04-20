Do you love to be different or do you prefer to stay on top of the latest trend? Do you favour timeless elegance or love to be hip and edgy? We’ve got Bespoke Diamonds to tell you what exactly your engagement ring says about you…

THE TRADITIONALIST

A round diamond ring

A round-cut diamond is one of the most popular cuts for engagement rings. It sparkles like none other, thanks to the stone’s 58 facet.

THE MODERN TRADITIONALIST

Princess diamond ring

The stone’s four pointed corners make it an excellent choice for a bride with a modern sensibility.

THE RISK TAKER

Emerald diamond ring

Fewer facets make an emerald-cut diamond susceptible to revealing any flaws the stone may have, which means confidence is a must!

THE EFFORTLESS ROMANTIC

Cushion diamond ring

A cushion-cut diamond gets its name from the rounded corners and curved sides that make it appear softer than a princess-cut diamond but not as circular as a round-cut stone.

THE SPARKLE ADDICT

Radiant diamond ring

The shape mimics an emerald-cut stone but the facets allow for extra sparkle.

THE ATTENTION SEEKER

Heart diamond ring

The Heart cut, an age-old symbol of love and romance is essentially a pear-shaped diamond with a cleft at the top centre.

THE SOPHISTICATED BRIDE

Oval diamond ring

Essentially an elongated circle, an oval-shaped diamond can have just as many facets as a round-cut stone, which means it has the capacity to sparkle just as much.

THE DRAMATIC BRIDE

Marquise diamond ring

Because of their shape, marquise-cut diamonds often appear larger than life. The shape of the stone is made to maximise carat weight.

THE INDEPENDENT BRIDE

Pear diamond ring

Also known as a teardrop, the pear-shaped diamond is a hybrid of the oval and marquise styles.