Amy & Mark

Country weddings don’t get more personal than this, featuring 120 lucky horseshoes from their own herd!

PHOTOGRAPHY BY BALANCE PHOTOGRAPHY,

balancephotographyweddings.com

Sherwood Forest set the charming scene for this couple’s engagement. Mark had whisked Amy and their dog, Sammy, away to a luxurious log cabin complete with a hot tub to celebrate Amy’s birthday. After lighting the log burner, popping open some Champagne and enjoying the hot tub, this bride had the best birthday surprise of all. “I reached into my dressing gown pocket as I got out of the hot tub and found a Tiffany & Co box inside! I burst into tears as Mark then got down on one knee and asked me to marry him – it was the perfect moment and the perfect ring,” Amy gushes.

After scouring Wedding Ideas, websites and Pinterest for years before she was even engaged, Amy had a shortlist of three favoured dresses. “By the time I got to my appointment at Brides Visited in Ashtead, stockists of one of the three, I’d already tried on dozens of dresses, but I just loved the David Tutera for Mon Cheri ‘Lourdes’ gown. I didn’t have a tearful, ‘this is the one’ moment though, but after more appointments I found I compared every dress to ‘Lourdes’, so eventually I returned and ordered it!”